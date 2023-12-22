Your primer for hockey’s upcoming World Junior Championship, which has more to offer than just Matt Poitras

Not so much in New England, unless there’s a Bruins player involved. So Matt Poitras accepting a Team Canada invite means there will be plenty of interest here — no small amount from the Bruins’ front office.

Metaphorically speaking. It is true, though, that a great many Canadians don’t change the channel much this time of year. When their calendars read “Boxing Day,” their TVs auto-lock to daylong coverage of the IIHF World Junior Championship.

It is a holiday tradition for Canadians. Every Dec. 26, they step outside, rear back, and huck their TV remotes into the nearest snowbank.

Advertisement

Results aside, Don Sweeney would likely be satisfied if Poitras spent all of Team Canada’s run in attack mode, skating and creating at an NHL pace. Reasonable expectation. At this tournament, he’s just another dude with peach fuzz, albeit one who knows what it’s like to play against Radko Gudas.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

If you’re not a regular World Juniors watcher, here’s a helpful guide to the tournament, which runs for 11 days post-Christmas in Gothenburg, Sweden:

Matt Poitras's NHL experience should come in handy as he represents Team Canada in Sweden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

⋅ The basics: The rosters are made up of mostly US college players, Canadian junior players, and young European pros and juniors. Many have recently been drafted by NHL teams, with others trying to improve their stock.

Group A is Canada, Finland, Germany, Latvia, and Sweden. Group B is Czechia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, and the US.

The top four teams in each advance to the quarterfinals. The two fifth-place countries face each other, with the loser relegated to the lower bracket (Div. 1) in 2025 and the Div. 1 winner promoted to the top bracket. Last year, Austria lost a relegation game to Latvia and Div. 1 winner Norway moved to the big tournament.

Russia remains under indefinite suspension from IIHF play.

⋅ If you get the NHL Network, you’re in luck. They’ll broadcast every game, providing their own commentary of US games and the gold-medal game (even if the Americans don’t make it). They’ll simulcast Canada’s TSN coverage for all non-US games.

Advertisement

⋅ Canada could be the favorite, with all eyes on 17-year-old Macklin Celebrini, the Boston University freshman who does seemingly whatever he wants on the ice.

He is widely projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft and opened the tournament centering Canada’s second line. Celebrini, from Vancouver, is a 6-foot, 190-pound scorer who put up 6-9—15 in last year’s seven-game WJC. He ranks tied for fourth in NCAA scoring with a 10-15—25 line.

Poitras (5-8—13 in 27 games with Boston) is one of four Canadians who have NHL experience, and the only bonafide regular. Forwards Matthew Savoie (Buffalo) and Fraser Minten (Toronto), and defenseman Tristan Luneau (Anaheim), had cups of coffee.

Poitras will center Canada’s top line, riding with Savoie and Conor Geekie, the brother of Bruins teammate Morgan Geekie. The younger Geekie was drafted 11th overall by Arizona in 2022.

⋅ The Americans are hunting for their first gold since 2021, when Trevor Zegras took over. They boast one of the best lines in the tournament: Ryan Leonard (of Amherst, a Washington prospect), Will Smith (Lexington, San Jose), and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers). They began playing together with the US National Team Development Program and took their act to Chestnut Hill this fall.

This is a college All-Star team with a Comm. Ave flavor. Goalie Jacob Fowler (Montreal), defensemen Drew Fortescue (Rangers) and Aram Minnetian (Dallas), and bulldog forward Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia) are Eagles. The Americans’ top defensemen, BU’s Lane Hutson, plays like Torey Krug in his prime.

Advertisement

The US graduated last year’s leading scorer, Logan Cooley, to full-time NHL duty with Arizona but brought back linemates Gauthier and Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis) from a team that beat Sweden for bronze in a wild, 8-7 overtime win.

They’ll be pushed by Czechia, whose center Jiri Kulich played one game with Buffalo and has 16 goals in 23 games with AHL Rochester.

Gabe Perreault is one of seven players from Boston College on the United States roster. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

⋅ The host Swedes are in line for a medal, even though Leo Carlsson, their best under-20 player, is staying in Anaheim. That might mean more shine for right winger Jonathan Lekkerimäki and defenseman Elias (The Other) Pettersson, who could be on Sweden’s top pair.

Most of Team Sweden plays in the Swedish Hockey League — BU defenseman Tom Willander is their only college player. Lekkerimäki, like Pettersson a 19-year-old Vancouver prospect, ranked 10th in the SHL in goals (10) as of Dec. 20, and led all under-20 players. Pettersson, a big, mobile, physical defender, will be on Sweden’s top pair. It’s unclear if he has met his more famous namesake.

They’ll have to beat the hardworking Finns for position in Group A, behind Canada. Finland has scoring talent and one of the top prospects for the 2024 draft, 17-year-old center Konsta Helenius.

Advertisement

⋅ Besides Poitras, the only other player connected to the Bruins is UMass forward Dans Locmelis. The Latvian captain, drafted in the fourth round (119th overall) in 2022, was a major factor in Latvia’s surprise bronze medal at last year’s world championships.

In the bronze-medal game against the Americans, Locmelis (2-1—3 in nine tournament games) set up the tying goal late in the third period and was on the ice for the OT winner. Latvia went nuts for their first-ever international medal, declaring a national holiday and packing Riga, the capital, for a celebration.

⋅ Zdeno Chara will be rooting for the Slovaks, who have an outside shot at a medal with Adam Gajan in goal. Last year, he led them to preliminary wins over the US and Latvia — the latter was a shutout — but they fell victim to Connor Bedard and Canada in the quarters. Gajan, named Best Goaltender of the tourney, made 53 saves in an overtime loss.

⋅ Poitras is the third Bruin in the last two decades to play in the Under-20 showcase after taking his first strides in Black and Gold. He follows Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, who competed under differing circumstances.

With the NHL locked out in 2004-05, Bergeron, 19, had an AHL contract with Providence, which lent him to Team Canada. He rode (and roomed) with future No. 1 overall pick Sidney Crosby and was presented with Most Outstanding Player before his gold medal.

Pastrnak suited up for Czechia in each in his first two NHL seasons, 2014-15 and 2015-16. As an 18-year-old rookie, Pastrnak was overmatched, and took a Providence assignment after his fifth NHL game. Playing against his age group in the World Junior, he led the Czechs’ quarterfinal effort with 1-6—7 in five games. After rejoining Boston, he scored 10 goals and 26 points in 41 games.

Advertisement

The following season, Pastrnak missed seven weeks after breaking his foot in the opening month. He played in two games upon his return, and was made available to the Czechs for the WJC, going 1-3–4 in four games.

Also, Dougie Hamilton, the Bruins’ first-round pick (ninth overall) in 2011, spent the locked-out start of the 2012-13 season with OHL Niagara and Team Canada (1-1—2 in six WJC games) before debuting with the Bruins.

⋅ Massachusetts hosted this event once. It might be the only time.

In 1996, when it was held at six rinks across the Commonwealth, attendance was so mild that a US site didn’t host again until 2005. It was a down year for the Americans, who finished fifth. Jarome Iginla, Jose Theodore, and Canada steamrolled their way to gold, followed by Sweden and Russia.

Maybe Boston can get back in the rotation someday, but the sky-high hotel prices around here probably aren’t helping matters.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.