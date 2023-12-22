Before heading out on a winter sojourn to Florida, Wareham boys’ basketball scores a dominant nonleague victory over Dartmouth

Six turnovers in the opening minutes did in the visitors.

Wareham scored the first 15 points of the game and held Dartmouth without a field goal for the opening 7:27. The Indians pulled within 19-11 early in the second quarter, but were in a double-digit hole for the entire second half.

WAREHAM — The flight to Florida for the Wareham boys’ basketball team will be a happy one after the Vikings smothered Dartmouth for 32 minutes, 89-52, in a nonleague home victory Friday night.

“The goal was to play with lots of energy and effort, they’ve got a really good big man [Hunter Matteson] down there,” Wareham coach Steve Faniel, said of Dartmouth’s 6-foot-6-inch, 230-pound power forward/center. “I know we’re kind of undersized, so our goal wasn’t necessarily to stop him, but just to make him work for everything he has on both sides of the ball. We wanted to make him defend, run back on defense, we wanted to put a body on him and make him work. I think we did that.

“I think the tempo was in our favor, and when we get the tempo in our favor, we can be pretty tough to beat.”

Matteson led all scorers with 29 points, but was pushed further from the basket than Dartmouth would have liked him to be. He had all seven of the Indians points in the opening quarter.

The only size Wareham has, 6-foot-5 senior center Antoine Crosson, had a pair of blocks early on and it made Dartmouth shooters think twice before challenging the paint.

The Vikings (4-0) were explosive in transition and placed three in double figures, led by Ajay Lopes with 21. Jayce Travers came off the bench and added 17, including five 3-pointers, and Aaron Cote added 15 points. Wareham finished with 13 3s on the night.

The Vikings, who have won their last three games by at least 20 points, will play three games in Orlando, beginning Wednesday against La Habra, Calif.