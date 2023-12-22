Beverly’s evolution into a wrestling championship contender is rooted in its self-confidence: ‘We’re not scared of anybody’

“I’ve had the pleasure to see at least a small chunk of every single team,” said third-year coach Ben Comeau , who wrestled when the team was re-founded after a 15-year hiatus. “This group now is a special group for sure. I don’t think we’ve had a group that has put in this much offseason work.”

From 7-18-1 two years ago, to 21-7 last winter, to a team on a mission to push even further, the Panthers have wrestlers who buy in and never stop.

At the base of the Beverly wrestling program’s impressive rise is the cementing of an identity and an embrace of a culture.

Through two weekends, the Panthers have finished first and second in the two tournaments they have entered.

Standing at the top podium step were senior Gino Sicari (190 pounds) twice, junior Joe Baker (165) twice, junior Tristan Gold (144), and sophomores Kasey Nako (157) and Cooper Lang (106).

“I think this team is the best team Beverly has ever seen,” said Sicari, the team’s lone senior captain. “The achievements are going to come, they’re already coming. The guys on the team, they want to be here, they want to wrestle, and they want to beat everybody. We’re not scared of anybody.”

Senior Gino Sicari (above), who has posted 44 wins over the last two seasons, said, "I think this is the best team Beverly has ever seen," after the Panthers finished first and second in the two tournaments they have entered this season. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Sicari and Gold led the effort to wrestle in the offseason, including making the trip west to the Doughboy Wrestling Club and bringing teammates along when they saw the difference it was making. Now, they go to The Lab as well, a wrestling club that opened recently in Beverly.

“They know when it’s time to put your head down, but also when it’s time to have fun and pump the team up,” junior Bradan McNeil said of his fellow captains. “They get everybody hyped for a match. They’re wicked good at helping other people out.”

McNeil made impressive gains by tripling his wins between his freshman and sophomore seasons, going from 12 to 36. This year, he registered a pair of top-3 finishes wrestling almost 30 pounds heavier than last. Sicari turned his 15 wins into 44 over the past two years, and Gold quadrupled from 9 to 36.

Nako and Lang look to follow, already off to fast starts, and Baker has been a great addition after transferring from Danvers.

“It feels really good, knowing when we’re going out to tournaments we’re going to compete for the title,” Gold said. “[My] freshman year, we’d just do the best we can, but this year we have that goal to get first place at as many of them as we can.”

Not only is the coaching staff almost completely made up of former Beverly wrestlers, but alumni who are not on the staff continue to return and help. That cycle started with Comeau, and is embodied further by the Tripoli brothers. Brian was a senior when Nick was a freshman, and continued training him after graduating.

“By wanting to help out, I wanted to step around, carry the torch for Beverly wrestling,” Brian said.

Nick Tripoli saw the effects in his own success, qualifying for states twice, and returned as well. Both are now assistant coaches.

“He helped out when I was a sophomore, really impactful in my junior and senior year,” Nick said of his brother. “I don’t think I would’ve accomplished as much as I accomplished if he hadn’t come back and helped out.”

Luke Loureiro is a recent example: a graduate in 2021 who has come back to continue working with Sicari, among others.

“It’s Beverly made,” said Sicari. “They know what we’ve gone through because they’ve gone through it.”

Over the course of the 17-year iteration of the team, coaches have noticed that the focus shifted from simply wanting to be the toughest, to also being technically sound.

“It’s been awesome to see the program evolve,” said Brian Tripoli. “Every couple years we try to take that next step.”

They have already proven that last year was no fluke, but the Panthers are looking to forge even further.

“They’re all wrestlers through and through,” said Comeau. “They think about wrestling before they go to sleep and think about it when they wake up in the morning.”

Near falls

▪ With six champions and five more finalists, Taunton showed its depth in placing 13 in the top four at the Knighthawk Classic in Holyoke. The Tigers finished with 305 points, 156 ahead of runner-up Westfield.

Tenth-year coach Adilson Galvao called last season the program’s best. With some star returners, the team knows its skill is no longer under the radar.

“We kind of just use that as a backbone to let us know that teams are coming for us,” Galvao said. “That’s driving us more than anything, with the success we had last weekend.”

Last year, junior Elijah Prophete (215 pounds) became the first Taunton wrestler to place at New England’s, and senior Ethan Harris (190), a state finalist, is approaching the school’s all-time wins record: 122.

Said Galvao: “The fact that we have so many different types of kids on the team, but when they’re together they act like a family, that’s our biggest thing.”

▪ It’s not often that a wrestler bumps up 40 pounds to face a New England finalist and wins, but Central Catholic senior Nate Blanchette is just different. The defending national champion and Globe Athlete of the Year scored three takedowns on Haverhill sophomore Matt Harrold, adding an escape point and only allowing escape points to win 7-4.

Harrold is one of the best wrestlers in New England, and Central Catholic coaches felt they had the best chance to win if Blanchette could defeat him. They were right, and the Raiders won 36-27. They suspected Harrold might bump up to heavyweight, but the sophomore took on the challenge.

“In true Nate fashion,” said Central Catholic coach Jamie Durkin. “He’s like ‘OK, whatever you need.’”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.