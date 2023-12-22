Bill Belichick confirms special teams footballs were underinflated Sunday at Gillette Stadium

”Well, the officials handled that, and they were underinflated by 2, 2½ pounds,” Belichick said. “I think you could see that by the kicks. Both kickers missed kicks. [Chiefs kicker Harrison ] Butker hadn’t missed a kick all year. Kickoffs, we had two that almost went out of bounds. And so, there were six balls. It was both sets of balls, it was all six of them.

The Patriots coach said he became aware of the issue in the first quarter. It was resolved at halftime.

FOXBOROUGH — The special teams footballs used in the first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game were underinflated, Bill Belichick confirmed Friday.

”I don’t know, you have to talk to the league about what happened on that because we don’t have anything to do with that part of it. They control all of that. Then, they fixed them at halftime, but didn’t do it before then, which is another question you could ask.

”We don’t have anything to do with it. Were we aware of it? Yeah, definitely. But, as I understand it, they were all the same.”

A spokesman for the NFL declined comment to ESPN on the situation.

Given the context of DeflateGate, which cost the Patriots $1 million, two draft picks, and the first four games of Tom Brady’s 2016 season, Belichick was asked if he thought it was wild such an occurrence would happen again.

”Again, things are out of our control. I don’t know what the explanation is,” Belichick said. “It was the same for both teams, whatever that means. Butker had a perfect season going.”

Butker made his first 23 field-goal attempts before missing a 39-yarder in the first quarter. He made both of his second-half kicks, and said the deflated footballs were not the only factor in his miss.

”I think it was technique. One of those misfires that you wish you had back,” Butker said. “My second kick of pregame warmup, I had a 38-yarder middle, and it kind of sliced off to the right like that. So it showed up, kind of, in warmup. I made a lot of big kicks with flatter balls, and shoot, even in college, I kicked a lot of flat balls.”

Douglas on the mend

Rookie receiver Demario Douglas returned to action Sunday after missing a pair of games with a concussion, with three catches for 33 yards. He says he’s feeling healthy.

”I’m back, baby. Yes sir. It definitely feels good to be back,” Douglas said.

Douglas said he’s looking forward to playing against the Broncos on Christmas Eve. Last year, he had a team-high six catches for Liberty in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, which took place on Dec. 26.

This year, Liberty will take on Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. Douglas said he’s been keeping track of the team’s performance, and talking trash to a few Patriots teammates who attended Oregon.

“They’ve been doing their thing,” Douglas said. “They’re in a New Year’s Six bowl, so it’s going to be lit this year. They’re playing Oregon, so they’re going to get the [win]. Shoutout to Pharaoh [Brown] and Gonzo [Christian Gonzalez]. We’re going to beat them. That’s how I feel.”

Mile High lessons

Before he won a pair of Super Bowls as defensive coordinator of the Giants and another six as head coach of the Patriots, Belichick spent a year as a Broncos’ assistant in 1978. He happily reminisced about what he called a “great year” in his development.

”It was a great experience,” Belichick said. “The two years before that, I was in Detroit — coached the tight ends and receivers in Detroit. And then, in Denver, I went back to working on the special teams — worked on special teams in Detroit, too — but worked more on special teams and the defensive side of the ball in Denver.

”And, that was with Joe Collier and Richie McCabe, so it was Stan Jones, Bob Zeman, Richie McCabe, and Joe Collier. And then, I did the breakdowns and stuff like that. So, I learned a ton out there. It was a graduate course from Joe, from Richie about the secondary play, and just in general the 3-4 defense.”

Laurels for David Andrews

Belichick praised offensive lineman David Andrews for his leadership this season. Andrews won the 2023 Ron Hobson Good Guy award for handling his media obligations in a helpful and professional manner.

He’s demonstrated similar behavior in practice, Belichick said.

”Fantastic. Fantastic. He’s been, I mean, it’s been as good as I’ve seen, honestly,” Belichick said. “Every day, his performance on a daily basis is really exceptional. Attitude, effort, communication, energy, leadership of the younger players, leadership of his peers, communication, you name it.

”Look, like everybody who plays a lot of football, you get banged up, you’re going to deal with some stuff during the year,” Belichick added. “He’s shown a lot of physical toughness to play through that, a lot of mental toughness. He would never come out of practice for a play. We have to take him out to help manage some of the bumps and bruises that he has. But, this guy is a warrior.”