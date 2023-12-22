Travis Kelce reveals what he said to Bill Belichick after Chiefs-Patriots game

Kelce revelead what was said during a recent episode of his podcast, “ New Heights .”

This was underscored by a postgame interaction with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce following Kansas City’s 27-17 win on Sunday . Belichick and Kelce shook hands after the game and engaged in a brief conversation.

The future for Patriots coach Bill Belichick might be uncertain amid a losing season, but he remains one of the more highly regarded coaches in the NFL.

“I just mentioned how much I respect him and how much it’s always the biggest challenge I go up against in the National Football League is going up against one of his defenses,” Kelce explained. “I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth. It’s been a pleasure going up against him all these years.

“I was honestly just going up to him to pay respect over the 10 years that I’ve been going up against him,” Kelce added, “and how much I appreciate the challenge every single time. Hats off to him for always being that great.”

“I think that guy’s got some football left in him,” Kelce said.





Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.