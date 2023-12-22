Bruins at Jets: Boston looks for a fresh start against the high-flying Jets

With the Bruins grounded by overtime of late, Winnipeg has been flying circles over their heads.

Boston jumped out to its best start in franchise history, then kept on winning until the Bruins hit a wall in late November. The Jets, on the other hand, split their first 12 games before hitting their stride in late November, and now, they’ve won seven of their last 10. The Jets are a point behind Dallas and Colorado in the Western Conference’s Central Division.

The Bruins fell to 19-5-6 with Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Wild, their fourth straight overtime game. Jim Montgomery’s squad has lost three of those four, prompting the coach to run his players through extra 3-on-3 work during Thursday’s practice session in hopes of getting them out of their funk.