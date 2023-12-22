Bruins at Jets: Boston looks for a fresh start against the high-flying Jets

With the Bruins grounded by overtime of late, Winnipeg has been flying circles over their heads.
Boston jumped out to its best start in franchise history, then kept on winning until the Bruins hit a wall in late November. The Jets, on the other hand, split their first 12 games before hitting their stride in late November, and now, they’ve won seven of their last 10. The Jets are a point behind Dallas and Colorado in the Western Conference’s Central Division.
The Bruins fell to 19-5-6 with Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Wild, their fourth straight overtime game. Jim Montgomery’s squad has lost three of those four, prompting the coach to run his players through extra 3-on-3 work during Thursday’s practice session in hopes of getting them out of their funk.
Jeremy Swayman is on deck to start in goal after Linus Ullmark made 26 saves in Tuesday’s loss.
Here’s your preview.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -125. O/U: 5.5.
Bruins
Season record: 19-5-6. vs. spread: 16-14. Over/under: 14-16
Last 10 games: 5-2-3. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 5-5
Jets
Season record: 19-9-3. vs. spread: 20-11. Over/under: 13-15, 3 pushes
Last 10 games: 7-2-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 3-5, 2 pushes
Team statistics
Goals scored: Boston 95, Winnipeg 104
Goals allowed: Boston 77, Winnipeg 80
Power play: Boston 24.5%, Winnipeg 16.7%
Penalty minutes: Boston 330, Winnipeg 272
Penalty kill: Boston 87.5%, Winnipeg 74.5%
Faceoffs won: Boston 50.8%, Winnipeg 46.9%
Stat of the day: Winnipeg (45) and Boston (46) lead the NHL in fewest goals against; the Jets are second in the league in goal differential (27), beating out the Bruins (17) by two spots and 10 goals.
Notes: Matt Grzelcyk did not participate in Thursday’s practice after suffering a shoulder injury against the Wild, but Montgomery did not rule the defenseman out for Friday’s game. ... Jets center Rasmus Kupari remains out until at least Dec. 27 after suffering a shoulder injury on Dec. 15. ... Jeremy Swayman ranks second in the NHL in goals saved above expected (12.6), meaning the goaltender’s 9-1-4 record could have looked a lot different had he not made so many low-probability saves. ... Jake DeBrusk has not scored this month, going 0-2—2 in eight games since last scoring on Nov. 30.
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.