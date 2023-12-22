Bruins shut down by soaring Jets in Winnipeg

This time, however, it had nothing to do with the weather and everything to do with a surging Jets squad that blinded their visitors with a torrential attack from the opening faceoff to the final bell.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Whiteout conditions are often in the forecast in this midwestern Canadian hamlet.

Rick Bowness’s club was relentless on the forecheck, the backcheck, and every check in between on the way to a 5-1 win that wasn’t that close.

“I thought they were really good in all facets of their game,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “I thought the biggest thing is they won the one-on-one battles. We weren’t good; they were really good.”

It was the third straight loss for the Bruins and dropped them to 19-6-6, with another game on tap Saturday night against the Wild in St. Paul, Minn.

The Jets came out, well, flying. Relentlessly forechecking and beating the Bruins to every puck, they landed plenty of quality shots on Jeremy Swayman, who kept his club in it early with some strong saves.

The Bruins, meanwhile, had trouble generating any kind of offense. Passes didn’t connect and shots never got taken. Boston landed just two shots on Connor Hellebuyck over the first 14 minutes.

“They came out much harder than we did. It seemed like they wanted it more. They had a sense of urgency. They were on their toes, they were playing fast, and we were just slow,” said Charlie Coyle. “You can’t afford to start off that way and play like that in this league … We can’t let that happen. It just can’t happen. We’ve got to make sure we come out hungry and ready to play.”

Ironically, it wasn’t until the Bruins finally mounted some offensive pressure that the Jets broke the scoring ice.

Charlie McAvoy broke in over the Winnipeg blue line and ripped a sizzler that ricocheted off the backboards so hard it created a 2-on-1 going the other way, with only Hampus Lindholm back.

Mark Scheifele bolted down the right wing and shuffled a pass to Gabriel Vilardi, who was chugging down the left side. Jeremy Swayman kicked aside Vilardi’s shot, but it squirted back to the slot where Josh Morrissey collected the trash and deposited it into the bin with just 7.8 seconds left in the period.

It was a disheartening sequence for the Bruins and Swayman.

“Those are never good goals to give up right before the period ends,” said Brandon Carlo. “That obviously is a momentum swing, but you want to be able to come into the room and reset after that. I think honestly in that first period, the only reason why we’re even close is because of Sway. So, we’ve got to clean up a lot for sure.”

Montgomery said that goal did not take the wind out of his club’s sails.

“No, I don’t think so. We never had the wind at our back all night long,” he said.

It only got worse in the second.

The Jets doubled their lead when Nikolaj Ehlers fired one to the front of the net and Swayman, partially screened by Carlo, lost track of the puck, allowing Vilardi to bang it home.

A too-many-men penalty proved costly for Boston when the Jets increased their advantage to 3-0.

Winnipeg actually had a penalty shot in the middle of the power play when Parker Wotherspoon closed his hand on the puck in the crease. Swayman stopped Scheifele on the mano-a-mano play with a nice blocker save.

It only delayed the inevitable, however, as moments later, Nino Niederreiter kicked a Nate Schmidt blue line pass onto his stick and buried it.

Adam Lowry extended it to 4-0 in the third before Carlo snuck one past Hellebuyck, the pride of UMass-Lowell, who was rarely tested on his 24 saves.

Niederreiter closed with his second of the game and 10th of the season with less than 20 seconds left.

The Bruins don’t have time to dwell, with another game in less than 24 hours against a Minnesota team that beat them in overtime Tuesday.

“It’s good because that’s what you like,” said Montgomery. “You want to be able to respond, and we need to respond [Saturday] night.”

