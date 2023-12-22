Chris Landolfi returns to South Shore to assist his brother, Mark, the new Archbishop Williams football coach

Chris took over at Hanover in 2012 after eight years as Duxbury’s defensive coordinator. He took last year off to help coach his son, Mike , at Lawrence Academy. Mike is heading to BC next year with a preferred walk-on offer.

Mark Landolfi (’86) and Chris (’88) are both Archies graduates who coached together at Hanover for 10 years, during which they won 75 percent of their games, four league titles, and a Super Bowl in 2016 . At Archies, Chris will be the assistant coach and defensive coordinator, while Mark succeeds Matt Reggianni (’00) as head coach.

Chris Landolfi is heading back to the South Shore to coach at his alma mater under his brother, Mark , who is taking on a new role as head coach of the Archbishop Williams football program in Braintree.

Both Mark and Chris played for Hall of Fame Archies coaches Kevin MacDonald and Steve Aborn.

“It is truly our honor to come back to our high school to coach football, especially at a place where we had so many great experiences socially, academically, and athletically,” the Landolfi brothers said in a joint statement. “Archies is a special place where you create lifetime bonds and friendships with faculty, coaches, and students. Our hope is to give our players the same experiences we had by coaching winning football and teaching important life lessons.”

Change at Lincoln-Sudbury

Jim Girard is stepping down after five years as head coach at Lincoln-Sudbury.

The accomplished coach spent 10 years as an assistant at Bishop Feehan, Wayland, and Lexington before getting his first head job at Dover-Sherborn, where he went 11-11 from 2008-2009. From 2010-2018, Girard coached Hopkinton to a 64-36 record with five playoff appearances and a trip to the state semifinals.

Jim Girard went 39-11 and won four league titles at Lincoln-Sudbury. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In his first year at L-S in 2019, he took the Warriors to the Division 2 Super Bowl. He finished at L-S with a 39-11 record and four Dual County League titles, boosting his career record to 114-58 over 16 years as a head coach.

“Coaching high school football for the past 26 years has been a joy and a privilege,” Girard said in a statement. “I am so appreciative of all the schools who hired me, the amazing parent/community support I received everywhere, the many wonderful coaches and ADs with whom I worked with and especially all the players I was fortunate to coach. I will always remember the work ethic, commitment, brotherhood and total investment they displayed each year. It was truly an honor to serve as their Coach. I leave this position with so many wonderful memories.”

“At this juncture, I am not able to put forth the time required to serve as the head coach, given the year-round commitment it deserves.”

Notables

▪ A tip of the cap to Tewksbury High grad Justyn Lester, a 6-foot-2-inch, 280-pound senior guard at Endicott, who became the first offensive lineman in program history to earn All-American honors, a second-team selection in Division III by the Associated Press. Lester did not allow a sack in conference play for the Gulls (9-2), who finished the season ranked 15th in the D3football.com and American Football Coaches Association poll. An All-England selection and the Commonwealth Coast Conference Lineman of the Year, Lester is an engineering major.

▪ Owen DeSalvo, who started all nine games at safety as an eighth grader for Buckingham, Browne & Nichols (7-2), represented Team Massachusetts at the FBU National Championships in Naples, Fla. this past week. He also earned an invitation to play in the FBU Freshman All-American game next December. At BB&N, he was third on the team in tackles and has an offer from UMass.

▪ Wellesley has hired Braintree High grad Ted Novio as its varsity baseball coach. Most recently the associate director and a coach with the New England Ruffnecks travel program, Novio also played at the University of Maine . . . Rick Foresteire, a member state baseball coaches Hall of Fame after compiling a 386-137-4 record in a 25-year run at BB&N and Thayer, is back on the diamond as the coach at Duxbury.