EMass wrestling: Unranked to Lombardo champion, Central Catholic’s Rhys Dewar headlines Athletes of the Week

Jack Alves and Brent Von Magnus, Bridgewater-Raynham — Alves, a 132-pound sophomore, and Von magnus, a 138-pound junior, have stayed undefeated asa one-two punch for the Trojans, each winning titles at the Wayland Holiday Tournament. Their success led to a team win, finishing just 7.5 points ahead of Beverly.

Joe Bolduc and Dom Gangi, Methuen — A pair of seniors, Bolduc (165 pounds) and Gangi (113), accounted for two of the team’s four titles at the Anthony Lisitano Memorial at Wakefield High. The Rangers (252 points) finished eight points clear of the hosts.