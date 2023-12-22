Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year for third time

When Simone Biles walked onto the floor at a suburban Chicago arena in late July for her first gymnastics competition in two years, she knew plenty of people were wondering how it was going to go.

There were jitters, of course. Considering all that happened, how could there not be?

By the end of one rotation, the most decorated gymnast of all time realized she was back in her safe space. By the end of August, she was a national champion. Again. By October, she was a world champion. Again.

And by December, she was The Associated Press' Female Athlete of the Year.

Yes, again.

Her triumphant return that included her record eighth US national championship and a sixth world all-around gold made Biles the sixth woman to claim the AP honor for a third time. The 26-year-old seven-time Olympic medalist was followed by Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati of the World Cup champion Spanish soccer team in voting by a panel of sports media professionals.

Biles wasn’t really sure what awaited her on that summer night in front of a packed arena that supported her at every turn, a response she says she didn’t anticipate. Hard to blame her.

The last time Biles had saluted the judges, she was earning a bronze medal on the balance beam at the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the end of a tumultuous two weeks where her decision to pull out of multiple finals due to “the twisties” (think mid-air vertigo) brought the sometimes uncomfortable conversation about athletes and their mental health into the white-hot spotlight.

Though she drew plenty of acclaim for her courage to put her safety first, a quick check of her mentions on social media showed not everyone agreed.

She took a two-year hiatus in the aftermath, going into what she called a “protective shell." She dove deeper into therapy while eyeing a return on her terms.

Still, that didn't stop self-doubt from creeping in. Only this time, instead of letting the anxiety gnaw at her confidence, she accepted its presence, took a deep breath, and put on the kind of show that is hers and hers alone.

“I did a lot better than I thought I would do,” Biles said.

Biles previously won the AP honor in 2016 and 2019.

Biles married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens in the spring. Her time is split between getting to Packers games when her schedule allows, working with her corporate partners, and poring over the details of the house she and her husband are building.

Barring injury or the unforeseen, a third trip to the Olympics awaits next summer. She knows this. She'd just prefer not to talk about it. She only begrudgingly uses the words “Paris” or “Olympics" in interviews, a very conscious choice.

It's telling of where Biles is in her life that she recently shared an Instagram story in which followers were asked to post their best moment of 2023. The picture she chose wasn't taken from a routine or a medal podium but she and Owens dancing at their wedding reception, the picture of a life finding its balance.

“At the end of the day I did worlds and all that stuff, but I did get married, I got to support him,” she said. "It’s just like, it’s kind of nice that gymnastics isn’t the main revolving piece.”



