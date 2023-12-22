Hockey lifer Rick Bowness has special bond with Bruins coach Jim Montgomery

He was let go at the end of that season, but continued an NHL coaching odyssey that included top bench posts with the Bruins, Senators, Islanders, Coyotes, and Stars.

Bowness’s first crack at an NHL head coaching gig came in late in the 1989 season when he replaced Dan Maloney as head coach of the original Winnipeg Jets franchise.

Bowness’s latest stop is a familiar one: coaching the “new” Jets.

Perhaps no hockey lifer is more familiar with the city where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet. A railroad town known as the gateway to Western Canadian, it might someday be renamed Bownessville.

Following a playing career with stops in Atlanta, Detroit, St. Louis, and Winnipeg (twice, of course), Bowness served as a player-coach (think Reggie Dunlop) of the Sherbrooke Jets, Winnipeg’s AHL club.

Bowness left the organization following that 1989 in-season promotion (the club hired Bob Murdoch) and joined the Bruins.

“In the summer of ‘89 I decided, ‘Well, I’d like to go to work for the Bruins and Harry Sinden and see what that whole culture was all about,’ ” Bowness said following Friday’s morning skate before his club took on the Bruins at Canada Life Centre.

After two years guiding Boston’s AHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, he got the call to Boston.

Though his tenure lasted just one season, it was a successful one, helping to lead the Bruins to a playoff sweep of the Canadiens and a berth in the Eastern Conference finals.

Though the club let him go (in favor of Brian Sutter), Bowness said the coaching lessons and experiences he learned set him up well for future successes.

“So, it helped me because again, it’s the work ethic and the commitment and everything else that went in there,” Bowness said. “So, I learned a lot from that and that’s helped me a lot.

“But we had a great year that year. I think we went through 55 players, and we get into the playoffs and Ray [Bourque’s] got a broken thumb and Cam [Neely] was not playing, but those guys persevered and they found a way. So, that stuck with me as well. You don’t make excuses; you find a way to keep pushing.”

Prior to his latest stint here, Bowness served as one of Jim Montgomery’s assistants in Dallas, and eventually succeeded him there when Montgomery was dismissed. The two remain close.

“He was a hardworking guy,” Bowness said of the Bruins head coach. “He was first in in the morning … He’s a really good coach. He really is. And I gave him a lot of credit for his life and getting that all straightened out. Give him a ton of credit for that.

“I’m not surprised,” Bowness continued. “I know he’s a great character guy, but I had a lot of respect right away from just his preparation, his bench management. He was an excellent coach, so I’m not surprised that he went [to Boston] and did as well as he did when we went to Dallas.”

The Stars were Montgomery’s first pro camp as a coach, and he leaned on Bowness as he adjusted from the college schedule.

“I remember the sore feet, three groups [of players] and right away. On Day 2, Rick came to me, and he goes, ‘We need to space these out. We’ve got to take our skates off, we’ve got to go half-hour breaks,’ ‘’ Montgomery said through laughter. “I learned from him every day.”

It’s clear from talking to both Bowness and Montgomery that their relationship is more than professional. It’s personal.

“Tremendous coach, even greater person,” Montgomery said of Bowness. “I learned a lot about him, about how to work in the league, how to handle the schedule … it’s amazing how much I learned from him.

“He’s just a great man, and someone I keep in touch with and someone I’m really fond of. He’s like a mentor to me.”

Changes on the blue line

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury), who was dinged by a hard check from the Wild’s Marcus Foligno Tuesday night, is not on the trip. “We expect him back right after Christmas,” said Montgomery … Rookie Mason Lohrei skated with Grzelcyk’s normal partner, Charlie McAvoy … Matt Poitras scored a goal in Canada’s 6-2 win over Switzerland in a World Juniors tune-up game. Poitras scored off a feed from Connor (brother of Morgan) Geekie. “Nice goal. Went backdoor,” said Montgomery. “Learned that by being a Bruin.” … It was a quick turnaround for the Bruins, who needed to jump on a plane, clear Customs, and get to their bunks in Minnesota for Saturday night’s tilt with the Wild. Don’t feel too bad, they’ll be home for Christmas … Rafter check: Though the Jets have not officially retired any numbers, 10 players (from both the old and new franchise) have their names and numbers hanging from banners at Canada Life Centre: Lars-Erik Sjoberg (4), Randy Carlyle (8), Bobby Hull (9), Dale Hawerchuk (10), Teemu Selanne (13), Ab McDonald (14), Ulf Nilsson (also 14), Anders Hedberg (15), Thomas Steen (25), and Teppo Numminen (27) … Song of the night: “Frosty the Snowman,” by Jimmy Durante (you ever been to Winnipeg in December? Brrrr).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.