I think I’m ... happy that the Patriots are bad?

Maybe I was hoping a loss would secure the Patriots a good draft pick (so they could trade it for a bunch of future fourth-round choices). Maybe it was because everyone else who’d been watching had already wandered away. As Ryland’s kick sailed wide left, I was on the edge of my seat — because I wanted to get up and leave.

As Patriots kicker Chad Ryland lined up to kick what would have been a game-tying field goal against the lowly New York Giants a few weeks ago, I became aware of an intrusive thought: “I think I want him to ... miss this?”

I’m not a sports writer. I don’t get paid to watch. To experience the Patriots on a Sunday afternoon, I have to spend three-and-a-half hours of hard-won marital capital ignoring the needs of my young kids. If the Patriots are good, it’s almost worth it. If they’re on the margins, it’s painful. But I’ve got to say: when they’re bad, it’s actually pretty relaxing.

This is the first time in my adult life that the Patriots have plainly stunk. I’m 40! There’s rarely been a fall or winter weekend when there wasn’t something that Bill Belichick or his associates could do to affect my emotional well being. I know this feeling won’t last, but at least for one year, I’m grateful to New England for being irrelevant.

Another fun side effect of not being a sports journalist (I’m the Globe’s senior assistant business editor 🧐) is that I don’t have to generate even a pretense of objectivity. I love the Patriots! I couldn’t sleep one night during Deflategate because of my deep concern over the scandal’s effect on Tom Brady’s legacy.

In 2008, when the Patriots end their undefeated season with a loss to the Giants and their dubious injury timeouts — and that catch, I guess — I ran out of my friend James’s house in near tears without saying goodbye. Four years later, when those same Giants tortured me again with another come-from-behind paroxysm, I locked myself in my sister’s linen closet and fell into a fitful, beery slumber on a pile of blankets.

Do these seem like the actions of a rational man?

This team has delighted me much more than it has broken my heart in this past quarter-century of relevance. But with the Patriots’ dominance receding from view, I’m taking stock of my relationship with football. Treating game day as optional, rather than obligatory, is actually pretty good.

Among the great pleasures of the football-less Sunday, for instance, is the quiet calm of the grocery story in the middle of the game. Glide into a premium parking space. Take your time picking the very finest produce. Traipse, carefree, through the aisles without fear of crashing into another harried fan. Pop through the abbreviated checkout lane and you’re done.

Maybe I’d be tuning in more this year if I could to get my kids into football. My son was in preschool when Tom Brady fled for the pirate ship. My daughter was born after the Patriots’ last Super Bowl win. Their sports heroes are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and *sniff* Marcus Smart. They like yelling “Porzingis” (who doesn’t?), and I’m hard at work selling Derrick White as an athletic icon.

To them, the Patriots are as irrelevant as they were to a lot of kids in New England who had been subjected to lifetimes of futility before the incredible run they experienced. I hope that will change.

I’ve been harping on the pain, stress, and obligation that come with being a fully committed fan. But if I’m being honest, I would never have given up the incredible high that made those lows possible. Not just Malcolm Butler’s pick or Adam Vinatieri’s kicks, but the smaller moments of friendship, connection, and hilarity in the years that followed the Patriots’ incredible upset of the Rams as I watched from my freshman dorm at UMass.

A few weeks ago, my old friend James texted me something about how Bailey Zappe was cooking the Steelers on a Thursday night. I hadn’t even turned the game on; it was bedtime for my kids. With their lights out, I fired up the TV, and grudgingly texted back: “Idk I’m just [ticked] off to be even watching this.”

But I kept watching — at least until I felt our victory was assured.

James and I have been texting more about the Patriots over the past few days, reminiscing about how we had to run away from Baltimore’s freezing M&T Bank Stadium in 2007 to escape angry Ravens fans who, by all rights, should have been celebrating a win if not for an ill-advised defensive time out.

Here in Boston, we’ve had the rare luxury of watching our team pull wins from places we never could have imagined. And so now that their fortune is reversed, we have the rare luxury of seeing them lose without pulling down our egos as they fall. My brother-in-law is a Detroit Lions fan. I know it could be worse.

The Patriots are about to play a Christmas Eve game that at the beginning of the season threatened to cast an anxious shadow over thousands of holiday gatherings around New England. It won’t disrupt mine. Maybe I’ll pop downstairs to check in on the game. Maybe I’ll even watch if they’re winning.

But this Sunday, I’m giving myself the freedom to be a fair-weather fan — and I’m OK with that.





Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.