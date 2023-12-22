A legendary day is looming at the end of a forgettable Patriots season, and other thoughts

The Patriots 2023 regular-season finale will be at Gillette against the Jets. There’s a strong possibility this will be the final day in the 24-year head coaching career of Bill Belichick in New England. It could also be the day the Patriots have a chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft . . . by losing to the Jets!

⋅ Sorry for looking ahead, but Sunday, Jan. 7, is shaping up as one of the most fascinating days in New England sports history.

Advertisement

That’s right, the Jets. The Jets (5-9) are one of three sorry teams the 3-11 Pats actually beat this season, and they have flat-out quit, as evidenced by their 30-0 skunking in Miami last weekend. Bill hates the Jets more than I hate mushrooms. Could he allow himself to nudge this game into the loss column?

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Will this be tank-a-palooza? A farce on a par with the 1981 Stupor Bowl — tabbed a “must-lose game” for both teams — when the 2-13 Pats lost to the 1-14 Colts in front of 17,073 lost souls at Baltimore’s ancient Memorial Stadium? That loss gave the Patriots the top pick, which they wasted on Kenneth “Game Day” Sims, a lazy lineman from Texas who did not believe in practice.

Certainly, a lot can happen between now and the final day of this terrible season. The Pats are in Denver on Christmas Eve and play at Buffalo next weekend. The draft order could be set before New England kicks off with the Jets.

But what about the nonstop noise regarding Belichick’s future here? Everyone has an opinion. There has never been anything like it. If things end badly, would Bob Kraft bar Belichick from the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Advertisement

Seriously, folks. Is this any way for a coaching king to abdicate his throne? With a little help from Tom Brady, Belichick has delivered 17 division championships, nine trips to the Super Bowl, and six Lombardi trophies. In two or three more years, he’s bound to become the winningest coach in the history of the NFL.

All that said, the only thought on our minds now is, “How is this going to end?”

Real information is sparse. Kraft says nothing. Bill says, “We’re on to [whoever the next opponent is].” Reporters speculate hourly, but in the words of the late screenwriter William Goldman, “Nobody knows anything.”

Belichick is under contract for next season, and perhaps we’re in for a compensation squabble like the one we saw between the Pats and Jets when Belichick was originally hired. Let’s hope not. The longer it takes to move on from Bill, the more it’ll impede the rebuild the Patriots desperately need.

If Belichick’s status isn’t clearly defined at the end of the season, we can expect this from Bill: “I’m just thinking about preparing for our opening game next year. I’m on to 2024.”

Here’s hoping Bob and Bill have already figured things out and we have some clarity. A divorce with dignity would be nice. If Belichick is gone, we should give him the send-off he deserves. If he’s here to stay, Kraft should make that clear. Immediately.

⋅ Quiz: Name six Patriots to rush for 1,000 yards in a season during the Belichick era. (Answer below.)

Advertisement

⋅ Potential assists, which we wrote about in this space last weekend, are a real thing. NBC Sports Boston’s estimable Chris Forsberg recently wrote, “Last 5 games, Jaylen Brown is averaging a team-best 12.8 assists points created on 7.2 potential assists per game.” Brown, who’s averaged a mere 2.3 assists throughout his career, is a modern-day Magic Johnson now that the Celtics are logging potential assists.

I ran this silly stuff past 95-year-old Bob Cousy and Cooz — who led the NBA in assists eight times — said, “So they should have had an assist, but didn’t get one because the teammate missed the shot. Well, that’s an interesting stat. I wish it had been around when I played and maybe I’d have led the league 10 times. See if you can go back and record some of those potential assists for me. Whenever I passed, my intent was that my teammate would put the [expletive] thing in the basket.”

⋅ The Red Sox fantasy courtship of Yoshinobu Yamamoto reminds me of my “interest” in movie star Ali MacGraw when I saw her in “Love Story” as a senior in high school. In 1973, Ms. McGraw married movie star Steve McQueen. Evidently, she was unaware that, like the Red Sox, I “had interest.”

▪ Former Sox outfielder Average Alex Verdugo has a lot of nerve calling out former manager Alex Cora. In a group Zoom media session Thursday, the new Yankee took issue with Cora’s handling of Verdugo’s repeated tardiness and episodes of not hustling, saying “[Aaron Boone’s] yelling at the umpire, and I mean that’s something I want to see out of my [manager], man,’' said Verdugo. “I want to see some fires and fight for the guys. I think just instead of airing people out, have their backs ... ” Swell.

Advertisement

⋅ Old friend Jeff Green — I called him “Gandhi” because of his passive-resistance playing style — should be back at the Garden along with Ime Udoka when the Houston Rockets play the Celtics on Jan. 13.

Green has played for 11 franchises. He was drafted by the Celtics, then dealt that night to the Seattle SuperSonics in the deal that brought Ray Allen to Boston. In 2011, Green came back when Danny Ainge made the ill-fated decision to trade Kendrick Perkins, blowing up Boston’s championship hopes. In addition to Seattle/Oklahoma City, Boston, and Houston, Green has played for Memphis, LA (Clippers), Orlando, Cleveland, Washington, Utah, Brooklyn, and Denver.

Eric Montross (right) played 139 games with the Celtics across two regular seasons, the start of an eight-year NBA career. Shane Young/Associated Press/ASSOCIATED PRESS

⋅ RIP Eric Montross, who died of cancer Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C., at the age of 52. Montross, a seven-footer for the 1993 NCAA champion Tar Heels, was Boston’s top pick in the 1994 NBA Draft and played two seasons with the Green before he was traded to Dallas in a deal that resulted in Antoine Walker being drafted with the Celtics first pick (sixth overall).

Advertisement

Montross started at center for the Celtics in the final NBA game at the old Boston Garden in April 1995. Six months later, Montross was Boston’s starting center in the first NBA game played at TD Garden (then known as the FleetCenter). Montross scored 14 and played a game-high 44 minutes in a one-point loss to the Bucks. A cerebral and friendly giant from Indiana, Montross settled with his wife and three children in Chapel Hill, where he worked as a radio color man for Tar Heel games. His Celtic rookie bio included this nugget: “Completed all volumes of the Encyclopedia Britannica.”

⋅ Playing at Minnesota on Sunday, the 10-4 Lions have a chance to win their first division title since 1993. In January, they’ll have a chance to win the franchise’s first playoff game since the (New Bedford-born) Wayne Fontes beat the Cowboys in January 1992. That win, my friends, represents the Lions’ only playoff victory since Dec. 29, 1957.

⋅ Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons went into the weekend with a record of 2-26 and 25 consecutive losses. The 1972-73 Sixers (9-73) are within reach.

⋅ The Yankees this week picked up Jeter Downs off the scrap heap. If they acquire Connor Wong from the Red Sox, maybe they can trade Wong, Downs, and Alex Verdugo to the Dodgers for Mookie Betts.

⋅ In 28 career plate appearances over seven games at Yankee Stadium, new Bronx Bomber Juan Soto has four homers and an OPS of 1.219.

⋅ Defending NHL MVP Auston Matthews is on pace to score more than 60 goals, which would top his Toronto franchise record of 60 from 2021-22. The eight NHL players with more than one 60-goal season are Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy (five each), Mario Lemieux and Phil Esposito (four each), Brett Hull (three), and Jari Kurri, Pavel Bure, and Steve Yzerman, who each did it twice. Twenty-three have at least one 60-goal season.

⋅ The NFL and NHL have 32 teams. MLB and the NBA have 30. The bet here is the NHL will be first to expand past 32.

⋅ It is not your imagination: The Wall Street Journal reports that Travis Kelce appeared in 375 commercials aired during NFL games played through Dec. 11. That gave Kelce a 34-ad lead over teammate Patrick Mahomes, with four regular-season games to be played.

⋅ In case you missed it: Jermaine Wiggins is one-and-done as head coach of Brockton High football. Wiggy’s Boxers went 3-8, and the former Patriot Super Bowl champ and current sports radio talker resigned.

⋅ RIP Ken MacKenzie, a Canadian-born lefthander who died last week at the age of 89. MacKenzie was the only pitcher on the 1962 expansion Mets (40-120) who finished with a winning record (5-4), and later was a freshman hockey coach at Yale. He also was Yale’s varsity baseball coach and recruited Ron Darling to New Haven.

⋅ Quiz answer: Antowain Smith (2001), Corey Dillon (’04), BenJarvus Green-Ellis (’10), Stevan Ridley (’12), LeGarrette Blount (’16), Rhamondre Stevenson (’22).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.