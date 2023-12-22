Is there anything worth building around on this Patriots team? Here are a few names.

Who could play foundational roles in getting the organization back on track?

Significant changes seem inevitable for the three-win team, with uncertainty surrounding the head coach, quarterback, and other critical positions. Regardless of who is in charge and under center next year, a number of players on the 2023 roster have shown they’re worth building around.

As the end of the Patriots season nears, the focus on the future only intensifies.

The pickings are slim on offense. The unit ranks last in the NFL in points per game (13.3), 28th in yards per game (285.3), 29th in third-down conversion percentage (31.9), and 30th in red zone scoring attempts per game (2.1).

There’s an argument to be made that every offensive position except interior lineman is a primary need. The front office must identify a starting quarterback, a premium tackle, and a traditional No. 1 wide receiver, in addition to filling out the tight end and running back rooms.

Retaining right guard/tackle Michael Onwenu leads the list of re-signings that could help ease that process. With his positional versatility, the 26-year-old has stepped up as one of the team’s most valuable pieces this year. In his four seasons in New England, Onwenu has out-played his draft billing — sixth round (182nd overall) in 2020 — becoming a consistent high-performer in both pass protection and run blocking.

The Patriots have decisions to make on multiple homegrown players, but the dire situation on the offensive line strengthens Onwenu’s case. It makes sense for the Patriots to keep him at right tackle beyond this season because they just drafted two interior linemen, Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow, in the fourth round.

Left tackle is already a question mark, as the Patriots have to decide if they want to re-sign 30-year-old Trent Brown or pursue alternatives, so it behooves them to shore up the right side with Onwenu.

As for skill position players, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Demario Douglas appear the only potential foundational pieces.

The run game got off to a slow start this year, in part because of the poor offensive line play, but Stevenson found his stride later in the season, showcasing his effectiveness fighting for extra yardage through contact. Douglas, meanwhile, flashes his quickness and elusiveness nearly every time he touches the ball, and seems on his way to becoming a reliable slot receiver.

Demario Douglas is without a touchdown catch this season, but his 39 receptions — averaging more than 11 yards on each — rank second on the team. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Patriots should re-sign captain Hunter Henry for both his leadership and production, and could do the same with running back Ezekiel Elliott. But there is not much of a young core beyond Stevenson and Douglas.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, out for the year with a torn ACL, also should be a candidate to return given his bounceback this season. The problem is the Patriots are still saddled with DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster, both of whom have not lived up to their deals. If the team wants to move on from either, a trade seems far more likely because a release would create minimal salary cap space.

The 18 offensive players under contract for 2024 are quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe; centers David Andrews and Jake Andrews; guards Mafi, Sow, and Cole Strange; wide receivers Douglas, Parker, Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte; running backs Stevenson and JaMycal Hasty; and swing tackles Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott, and Vederian Lowe.

That group, bereft of starpower, does not inspire much confidence. Zappe, Lowe, McDermott, and Hasty are the only players the team can cut without creating dead money.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots have more potential foundational pieces, as well as more depth — a testament to Belichick’s approach to roster-building and the game. Their needs are not as glaring as those on offense.

Linebacker Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger are the two big question marks, joining Onwenu as pending free agents set to receive lucrative contracts. Uche seems less likely to re-sign than Onwenu, as a result of his situational, pass-rush role.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who will be eligible for an extension this offseason, has shown this season he is worthy of one. The 2021 second-round pick is a disruptive force on the line of scrimmage, regularly registering impact plays. Barmore’s nine tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits this season are both team- and career-highs.

Christian Barmore missed nearly half of last season with a knee injury, but has been one of the rare things to celebrate in an ugly 2023 for the Patriots. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings, a 2020 third-round pick in the last year of his rookie deal, has taken advantage of his opportunity in the absence of Matthew Judon. Jennings, who did not earn a meaningful role in his first three seasons, consistently shows up on the stat sheet as a run stopper. He’s deserving of a second contract at the right price.

Elsewhere on defense, rookies Christian Gonzalez, whose season was cut short by a torn labrum in Week 4, and Keion White both have shown promise after their strong preseasons. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, named captain for a third straight season, and safety Jabrill Peppers are key transitional and leadership pieces.

The Patriots have 21 defensive players under contract through 2024: nose tackle Davon Godchaux; defensive ends White, Deatrich Wise Jr., Sam Roberts, and Jeremiah Pharms; cornerbacks Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade, and Isaiah Bolden; safeties Peppers and Adrian Phillips; defensive tackles Barmore, Lawrence Guy, and Daniel Ekuale; linebackers Bentley, Matthew Judon, Jahlani Tavai, and Raekwon McMillan; and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu.

Jackson, Wade, and Pharms can be cut without creating any dead money.

With three games remaining, the 3-11 Patriots are playing out the string. As the team starts to rectify all that has gone wrong, determining which players can be building blocks for the future will be critical.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.