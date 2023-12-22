Payton Pritchard wanted out from the Celtics last season. This season, he’s thriving in their regular rotation

A year ago, Pritchard’s inconsistent opportunities affected both his play and his mind-set. He played in 48 regular-season games and averaged 13.4 minutes, both career lows. He publicly and privately expressed his desire to be traded, then voiced his disappointment when he was not.

After some early tweaks and trials, Mazzulla became comfortable with the top nine he intends to use most nights when the team is healthy. This year, that group includes Payton Pritchard .

LOS ANGELES — The Celtics have dealt with some minor injuries that have mostly just been inconveniences. The absences have led coach Joe Mazzulla to reshuffle his rotations a bit, and the wins have generally continued to pour in.

The Celtics kept Pritchard, in large part, because they valued the fourth-year guard and viewed the Oregon product as a key part of their future. Now, he is thriving.

“When you have stability and you have empowerment, it just gives you a really good opportunity,” Mazzulla said. “I think just role guys in general have the hardest job in the league because of the inconsistencies. And when you see guys take jumps in the league, it’s because you’re like, ‘You’re playing ‘X’ amount of minutes, this is what your role is on most nights and just don’t look over your shoulder.’

“And so I think for all of our guys, especially that second unit, they kind of know exactly what their role is, what the expectation is, and now they’re learning how to play off of different lineups. And, those are the types, those guys, they win games for us.”

The Celtics have outscored opponents by 10.8 points per 100 possessions with Pritchard on the court, an elite net rating second to Derrick White among regular rotation players. Pritchard is averaging career highs of 20.4 minutes, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 39.4 percent from the 3-point line.

The start of his season was hardly perfect. He made just 3 of 20 3-pointers over Boston’s first seven games, and given his inconsistent playing time a year earlier, it was fair to wonder whether he would start looking over his shoulder.

Instead, Mazzulla urged him to keep firing away, even from very long range.

“To me, a missed shot is an opportunity to empower a guy, especially when you need him to take them,” Mazzulla said. “For a guy like Payton, he needs to be able to score for us. He needs to be able to be a facilitator. And so as long as they feel empowered, I truly trust that they can help us win games.”

Pritchard seems to be getting increasingly comfortable operating out of the left corner, where he can serve as an off-ball safety valve for Boston’s talented wings. He is 10 for 17 from that space after going just 3 for 12 last year. And he knows even if a slump arrives, his spot is secure.

“I’m sure that helps,” Pritchard said. “But honestly, just every game at a time, being ready to help winning. I let coaches handle the substitutions and coaching and all that. But for me, every day is a chance to get better.”

Coming together

The Celtics are closing out this four-game road trip with a Los Angeles doubleheader. They’ll face the Clippers on Saturday before their Christmas Day showdown against the Lakers.

While LeBron James and the Lakers continue to command the spotlight here, the rejuvenated Clippers are one of the NBA’s hottest teams. There was an adjustment period after they acquired James Harden from the 76ers in late October, but they are thriving.

In December, Harden is averaging 20.1 points, 9.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the 3-point line.

“His passing ability, the way he’s been scoring the ball [have been impressive],” Celtics forward Al Horford said. “They seem to be clicking and finding something different, and Kawhi [Leonard], I feel like, has elevated his game, and everybody else has followed.”

Positive steps for ankle

Jayson Tatum, who missed Wednesday’s win over the Kings because of a sprained left ankle, completed a light workout with the team Friday morning.

“He was able to do everything that we did and we’ll just see how he responds to it,” Mazzulla said. “He was pretty optimistic on it. But, you know, we’ll see when he wakes up.”

