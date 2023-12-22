Samantha Carlson helps Bishop Feehan grind out overtime win against Catholic Central Large foe Bishop Fenwick

Second-ranked Bishop Feehan earned a hard-fought overtime road win, 53-45, Friday night against the fifth-ranked Crusaders. Carlson, a 5-foot-5-inch guard, attacked with confidence, battled on defense, and contributed a career-high 12 points off the bench in big moments for the Shamrocks.

PEABODY — Against a tall, talented, and imposing Bishop Fenwick team, it was Samantha Carlson, Bishop Feehan’s smallest rotation player, that made a big difference in a Catholic Central League classic.

PEABODY 12/22/2023 Bishop Feehan’s Samantha Carlson dribbles upcourt with encouragement from the Shamrocks bench during the second half against Bishop Fenwick. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“We know that we’re a faster team [and] we’re more conditioned, so just push up the ball,” Carlson said. “Even if we do go up for a layup and get blocked, it’s OK because we get the ball back. It’s just more of a mentality — go up and get fouled.”

Advertisement

Bishop Feehan’s Maddy Steel scored a team-high 21 points against Bishop Fenwick. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Maddy Steel racked up 21 points to lead Bishop Feehan (2-0), and though Cecilia Kay led all scorers with 22, the American University-bound senior had to work hard for her buckets.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Crusaders (3-1) opened the game in a zone defense and added full-court pressure, forcing three Bishop Feehan turnovers on their first three possessions. On the other side, the Shamrocks (2-0) held the All-Scholastic center Kay in check for most of the first half with timely double-teams and rotations. As both half-court defenses locked down, the early stages became a battle between which side could generate fast-break buckets.

Although Bishop Fenwick's Cecilia Kay (center) led all scorers with 22 points, Bishop Feehan made it a point of emphasis to make her work for her points by fighting through double-team pressure. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“[Kay’s] a great player,” said Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores. “We had a couple of different looks against her, and the kids did a good job executing and staying on top against her.”

Neither squad built a significant advantage in the first half, with Cailtin Boyle’s buzzer-beating baseline jumper giving Bishop Fenwick a 16-15 lead at the break.

Then the offense picked up in the third quarter. Kay yelled after converting a tough driving layup that drew a foul to put the Crusaders up 23-18. The Shamrocks roared back with a 13-2 run, capped by three 3-pointers from Steel, to take a 31-25 lead before Bishop Fenwick came charging again to tie the contest at 33. Then Carlson sliced to the basket and finished amongst the Crusaders’ tall interior defenders for a foul-drawing layup that ignited the bench.

Advertisement

“Fenwick is a great opponent; we knew that coming into the game,” Dolores said. “They’re great defensively. Their size gave us trouble in spots. So we just kind of tried to be patient, and have confidence, and continue to stay together.”

Bishop Fenwick still fought. Boyle had another buzzer-beater in her, putting back her own missed shot to send the game to overtime tied at 41. Kay scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half and OT. But the Shamrocks outscored the Crusaders 12-4 in the extra frame to put away a big win.

Bishop Feehan’s Samantha Carlson, the smallest player on the Shamrocks at 5-feet-5-inches, fearlessly attacked the rim against larger opponents from Bishop Fenwick. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“I think it just shows that we’re really a team that can push through hard challenges,” Carlson said. “In the beginning, definitely, we were in our heads a lot [that] we were not scoring a lot, but we pushed through it. We just don’t back down.”

It had been two weeks since Bishop Feehan had sped to a season-opening win against Woburn, an unusual break in the regular season calendar. Friday’s gutsy triumph on the road against a league rival proved the team can win no matter the game flow.

“I think it’s a confidence-building experience for our kids because it was so different from our first game,” Dolores said. “It’s tough to go on the road. This is a tough place to play. CCL games are just different.”

Advertisement

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.