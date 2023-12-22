Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s decision sends those pitching needy he spurned, the Red Sox among them, into a frenzy

Agents and teams with pitching to trade have long been banking on that. With so many clubs ready to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Yamamoto, agent Scott Boras was happy to wait to identify landing spots for lefthanded clients Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. Octagon, which represents Shōta Imanaga, was very intentional about having the Yokohama DeNA BayStars post the lefthander roughly a week after Yamamoto in an effort to capitalize on panic among the teams that lost his game of musical chairs.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto concluded his foray as the most coveted free agent on the market Thursday night by signing a historic, 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers. Every team the 25-year-old spurned — a group that includes the Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Giants, Blue Jays, and Phillies — has to rush to find the next best option.

Teams with top-end starters to trade largely waited out the first seven weeks of the offseason, with the expectation that Yamamoto’s departure from the market would serve as a catalyst for bidding wars. The Brewers (Corbin Burnes), White Sox (Dylan Cease), Guardians (Shane Bieber), and Marlins (Jesús Luzardo, Edward Cabrera) are now ready to take calls.

For the Red Sox, there are multiple available avenues, though the path will be uncomfortable if the team is to meaningfully upgrade a rotation that proved inadequate in 2023.

If the Sox want established top-end starters who are coming off peak performances, they could jump into the Montgomery or Snell sweepstakes. Snell is a two-time Cy Young Award winner whose ability to perform at the level of an ace is unquestioned. He misses bats like few others in the game, with a 32 percent strikeout rate in 2023 — second-highest among qualifying MLB starters.

There are downsides. His walk rate is disconcertingly high, and though his expected statistics (based on the quality of contact against him as well as his strikeout and walk rates) were very good, they fell short of the elite numbers he posted in 2023. Moreover, the Sox would have to give up a second-round pick to sign Snell because the Padres made a qualifying offer to him.

Then there’s the question of how much Snell will earn. While he’s in a separate category from Yamamoto (whose age and ability made him a one-of-a-kind target this winter), he’ll surely look to surpass the roughly $27 million annual value of the deals struck by Yamamoto and Aaron Nola (7 years, $172 million).

Montgomery — who has been living in Boston this winter while his wife has been a medical resident at Beth Israel Deaconness — offers an anchor. His 21 starts of six-plus innings during the regular season with the Cardinals and Rangers led all remaining free agents. He wouldn’t require the sacrifice of a draft pick to sign, and has proven his ability to succeed in the AL East. Among 24 pitchers with at least 200 innings against AL East teams since 2017, Montgomery’s 3.61 ERA in the division is sixth-lowest.

As with Snell, Montgomery’s “expected” statistics fell short of his actual 2023 performance, and were in line with his career track — suggesting more of a No. 2 or 3 starter than a No. 1. But Montgomery will look to be paid at the top of the market, with the 30-year-old likely in line for a five- or six-year deal.

Imanaga, who turned 30 in September, is seen as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter who, despite modest velocity (92-93 m.p.h.), has special traits on the pitch — particularly the elite ride that suggests it can miss bats up in the strike zone. He also has the ability to add and subtract with his slider (sometimes turning it into more of a cutter), command, and pitchability.

Many of the teams that were in the mix for Yamamoto are expected to explore Imanaga, whose posting window will remain open until Jan. 11. He’s expected to come to the States from Japan next week, and could use Eduardo Rodriguez’s four-year, $80 million deal with the Diamondbacks as a reference point.

Imanaga heads a list of mid-rotation free agents that also includes Marcus Stroman, who opted out of the final season of a three-year, $71 million contract he’d signed with the Cubs while Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was Chicago’s assistant GM. Stroman was brilliant in the first half of 2023 (2.96 ERA), but barely pitched due to injury in the second half and struggled (8.63 ERA) when he did. Lucas Giolito ranks eighth in the big leagues in innings since 2018, but is coming off a two-year span in which he’s posted a 4.89 ERA while yielding 65 homers, tied for most in the big leagues.

And then there are the trade targets. In Breslow’s first months with the team, the Sox have signaled an increased willingness to deal from both their group of young big leaguers and prospects relative to recent offseasons.

Burnes is an unlikely target given he’ll be a free agent after next season and seems unlikely to sign an extension before testing the market. Bieber likewise has just one year of control remaining, though he seems at least open to the idea of a longer-term deal. That said, Bieber missed two and a half months last year with an elbow injury and showed declining stuff when on the mound, suggesting an injury risk that makes him an unlikely fit for a club that needs reliability in a rotation that had little in 2023.

Will the Red Sox part with the young talent needed to add someone who would slot ahead of Brayan Bello? That question looms, and with Yamamoto off the board, real answers seem within reach.

Options are diminishing. Needs for improvement, arguably more acute than those of any other team, haven’t.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.