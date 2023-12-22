After Czech mass shooting, shock, grief and a focus on guns

Czech police connected the two episodes through ballistic analysis, saying Friday that the gun used to kill the father and baby Dec. 15 in Klanovice Forest had been “found in the house where the shooter at the university lived.” Police identified the gunman as David K., in keeping with European police protocol to give only a first name and last initial for privacy reasons. They say he had been a student in world history at the university and killed himself after the rampage.

The next day, their elusive quarry broke cover in the center of Prague, the Czech capital, killing 14 more people and wounding more than 20 others Thursday at Charles University and sending a nation into mourning.

After days of hunting in vain for clues to a gruesome double murder of a man and his baby daughter in a forest east of Prague last week, Czech police called off their search for evidence leading to the identity of the killer. Nothing had been found, they said, that “would currently indicate any imminent danger.”

But while the killing spree Thursday afternoon at the university appears to have solved the murder mystery in the forest, it opened more riddles:

How did a 24-year-old enrolled at the Czech Republic’s premier institute of learning go from being a standout student with no criminal record to the author of the country’s bloodiest mass shooting since the aftermath of World War II?

And how, in the heart of one of Europe’s most serene cities, did he amass an armory without arousing suspicion, stash weapons in the Faculty of Arts building at the university, and open fire on fellow students and passersby?

As police Friday scrutinized eight online threats of copycat attacks, and Czech leaders, without offering details, vowed to prevent future gun violence, students at the Faculty of Arts proposed a simple way to prevent any recurrence: ban guns.

“We believe that due to the seriousness and circumstances of the shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University” a student petition said, “the possession of weapons, with the exception of armed security forces, should be unconditionally excluded by law.”

That is unlikely to happen, not least because the right to bear arms, or at least to protect oneself or others using a gun, is enshrined in the constitution — the closest equivalent Europe has to the Second Amendment in the United States. That right, guaranteed since 1991 by the country’s Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, was embedded in the constitution by Parliament in 2021 after intense lobbying by hunters and other gun enthusiasts worried that the European Union might try to chip away at their gun rights.

“Compared to the rest of Europe, the Czech Republic is an island of freedom for the possession of guns,” said Jozef Kraus, a gun owner and the head of security and strategic studies at Masaryk University in the Czech city of Brno.

Unlike the United States, Kraus said, mass shootings in the Czech Republic are extremely rare — there have been only two in recent decades — and guns are generally associated in most people’s minds not with violent crime but with hunting, sport, and the liberties enjoyed since the collapse of the communist regime imposed by Moscow after World War II.

“Owning a gun here is a symbol of individual freedom,” he said. “It is like owning a car. It will be very difficult for the government to do anything to remove guarantees that people can defend themselves against intruders or the state.”

Petr Matejcek, the Prague region’s police chief, insisting that officers could not have prevented the slaughter at the university, was cautious Friday about whether tighter gun laws might have helped. “The police will investigate whether the system failed or whether it was an individual failure,” he said at a news conference. The university shooter, he added, legally owned eight weapons.

The prime minister and president, a former general, both own guns. Would-be gun owners have to pass a medical test, have no criminal record, and demonstrate they know how to handle weapons safely. For each gun, they must explain to the police why they want to be armed and acquire a permit.

In a country with a population of around 10.7 million, more than 300,000 people have gun-ownership licenses, and many have several firearms, bringing the total number of legally declared guns to around 1 million.

That is far fewer than the 2.7 million guns that a 2018 study by the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based group, estimated were in civilian hands in Serbia, where guns laws are strict but illegal weapons have long been widely available. The Serbian government tried to crack down on illegal guns after back-to-back mass shootings in May, but it is unclear whether it made much headway.

As the Czech investigators worked to establish a motive Friday for the deadly shooting by David K. — they earlier ruled out any connection to international or domestic terrorism — the country canceled soccer and hockey matches, usually immovable features of the pre-Christmas calendar, and declared Saturday a day of national mourning.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.