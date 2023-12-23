Painkillers without addiction? Vertex hopes its experimental pill can be first in a new class of drugs.

The rally was based on the promise — maybe the dream — of a new class of painkillers that would provide the relief of opioids without the addiction and deliver another blockbuster drug for Vertex and its shareholders. More than 131 million opioid prescriptions were filled in the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, despite an epidemic of addiction and overdoses.

That’s when Vertex reported encouraging results from a clinical trial of an experimental pain pill and its shares soared 13 percent, catapulting the market value of the Boston biotech past $100 billion.

The biggest day for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ stock in the last month wasn’t when it won approval of a revolutionary treatment for sickle cell disease — it came five days later.

Pain is ubiquitous, but there hasn’t been a significant innovation for treating it in decades. Aspirin dates to the late 19th century, while acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and naproxen sodium were invented generations ago.

Opioids date back thousands of years and are highly effective, particularly against severe pain. But they have led to a decades-long public health crisis, fueled in no small part by OxyContin, the opioid tablet made by Purdue Pharma.

For years, multiple companies, including Cambridge-based Biogen, the South San Francisco biotech Genentech (which was later acquired by Roche), and the Swiss drug giant Novartis have tried unsuccessfully to develop a new class of painkillers. Just last year, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, of Tarrytown, N.Y., scrapped an experimental drug for osteoarthritis and chronic low back pain that it had long worked on after clinical trials raised safety concerns.

Painkillers today fall into two major classes: anti-inflammatory analgesics, such as aspirin and ibuprofen, and opioids. Anti-inflammatories work by reducing swelling at the location of pain. Opioids change the brain’s perception of pain, mimicking the natural pain-relieving chemicals known as endorphins produced in the brain.

In contrast, Vertex wants to interrupt pain signals before they reach the brain, blocking certain proteins called sodium channels that transmit pain in the peripheral nervous system. Because the non-opioid drug would bypass the central nervous system, it would provide pain relief without the risk of addiction.

On Dec. 13, the company reported that its experimental painkiller, known by its lab name VX-548, significantly decreased chronic nerve pain caused by diabetes in a small, mid-stage trial of 192 patients. After 12 weeks, patients who rated pain on a scale of zero (no pain) to 10 (worst pain imaginable) showed reductions in pain levels of more than 2 points — a statistically significant decline.

In addition, more than 30 percent of patients reported a 50 percent reduction in pain regardless of whether they had received a low, medium, or high dose. More than 20 percent of patients who received high and middle doses said their pain plunged by at least 70 percent.

Early next year, Vertex expects to report the results of three large, late-stage trials of the same drug on acute pain stemming from surgery and a variety of medical conditions, rather than the chronic pain that was the focus of the other trial.

“Vertex is well ahead” of any other drugmaker working on a new class of pain pill, said David Risinger, an analyst for the Boston investment bank Leerink Partners, in a note to investors. If regulators approve the drug and other pain pills that the company has in its pipeline, he said, Vertex could eventually boast sales of more than $10 billion a year for pain relief.

“Pain is a massive prescription drug category,” Risinger wrote.

Vertex’s pain program dates back to 2001, when the company bought a San Diego biotech called Aurora Biosciences for $592 million. Aurora was also working on potential drugs for cystic fibrosis, a rare and deadly genetic disease that causes a buildup of thick, sticky mucus in the lungs of patients.

The cystic fibrosis program led to a smashing success for Vertex; from 2012 to 2019, the company would win approval for four blockbuster drugs that are pricey but have transformed treatment of the disease. Vertex has projected annual sales of its cystic fibrosis drugs will reach almost $9.9 billion in 2023.

But Vertex was also enticed by Aurora’s work on a new kind of pain medicine.

“Everybody knew this was a tremendously promising approach to try to treat pain, but no one had ever succeeded,” said David Altshuler, a founding member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and Vertex’s chief scientific officer.

Based strictly on its potential to treat diabetic-related nerve pain, the trial results so far suggest Vertex’s pain pill could generate billions in sales if the Food and Drug Administration approves it, Brian Abrahams, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to investors. The drug, however, needs further study before he could predict its prospects for commercial success.

Vertex has also been studying the drug to treat acute pain. The results of two mid-stage trials of VX-548 on acute pain following tummy tuck surgery and bunion removal have been tantalizing, wrote Dr. Mark S. Wallace, a professor of anesthesiology at the University of California, San Diego, in the New England Journal of Medicine in August.

But he said it was hard to draw conclusions from the studies so far. He also questioned whether the experimental pill works fast enough to surpass a commonly prescribed pill for post-operative pain that combines an opioid and acetaminophen.

Vertex’s trials “represent an early foray into an exciting new class of drugs,” he wrote, but post-operative pain is still best managed by a combination of drugs already on the market.

The demand for effective and safe pain medicines, meanwhile, remains robust. More than 100 million American adults suffer from chronic pain, according to the National Academy of Medicine. As for acute pain, 80 percent of patients undergoing surgery report postoperative pain, and nearly 90 percent of them describe it as moderate to severe.

Altshuler, who served on Vertex’s board from 2012 to 2014, said he understood that other drug companies have tried and failed to develop new types of pain drugs. But, he said, he remains optimistic about Vertex’s chances.

“It feels to me that pain is now where cystic fibrosis was when I joined the board in 2012,” he said. “In the next decade, we have the potential to really transform the treatment of pain.”

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.