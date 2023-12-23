2.7 magnitude earthquake shakes southern New Hampshire

The quake hit about 3.12 miles below the surface, according to the USGS.

At around 11:15 p.m., the earthquake jolted the Concord area, with the epicenter located just southeast of the Steeplegate Mall, according to coordinates from the USGS. It spanned a minimum distance of about 45.8 miles, the survey said.

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded in Concord, N.H. on Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

“The maximum shaking from this 2.7 was light shaking, no damage. That’s typical of a 2.7,” Alan Kafta, director of the Weston Observatory of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Boston College, said in an email. “2.7 (maybe as low as 2.0) is about the threshold for people to feel a quake.”

Significant damage starts at a magnitude of about 5.0, Kafta said.

The quake was detected on seismographs in Canterbury, Sutton, Lake Winnipesaukee, Antrim, Washington, Springfield, Vt., and the Weston Observatory in Weston, Mass., according to the Raspberry Shake seismographs the observatory uses for community engagement and citizen science.

The Concord Police Department did not receive any calls related to the earthquake, according to a dispatcher.

Earthquake hazard maps show that in most parts of New England, there is about a 2 percent chance that, in any given 50-year period, potentially damaging earthquake vibrations will strike, Kafta wrote in an essay he revised in 2020.

“The record of earthquake activity in the United States shows that, while the highest level of activity is, of course, in the western part of the country, earthquakes are quite common in many areas of the eastern United States, including New England,” Kafta wrote in this essay.

The better researchers understand the cause of earthquakes in the northeastern United States, the better they will be able to estimate and plan for New England’s earthquake risk, he said in the essay.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com.