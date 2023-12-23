Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A migrating golden eagle over Curtis Road in Monterey, a rough-legged hawk in Williamstown, and a greater white-fronted goose at a farm on Maple Avenue in Sheffield. Two Northern pintails at Cheshire Reservoir in Cheshire, four American wigeon at Richmond Pond in Richmond, two wood ducks at the Gale Avenue swamp in Pittsfield, and a red-breasted merganser at Lake Onota in Pittsfield. Lingering yellow-bellied sapsuckers were noted at Christian Hill in Great Barrington, Bullard Woods in Stockbridge, and Mount Williams Reservoir in North Adams. A fish crow was recorded at the Allendale Shopping Center in Pittsfield.

A remarkable number of unseasonable yellow-bellied sapsuckers were reported last week as well as a Western grebe, at least four ash-throated flycatchers, a say’s phoebe, two or three Western tanagers, and one of the first snowy owl reports of the winter in Westport.

Bristol County: A snowy owl at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, six Northern shovelers at Interchange Park in Fall River, four Baltimore orioles near Richmond Pond in Acoaxet, a late Northern parula on Brayton Point Road in Westport, a very late probable least flycatcher along with three palm warblers at the Slocum’s River Preserve in Dartmouth, a common yellowthroat at the Little Bay Conservation Area in Fairhaven, three clapper rails at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven, single great egrets at Egypt Lane and West Island Beach in Fairhaven, and another great egret at Allens Pond Sanctuary in South Dartmouth

Cape Cod: A Western kingbird and a lark sparrow in the vicinity of the Cape Cod National Seashore Visitor’s Center in Eastham. A late sooty shearwater, a great shearwater, a Pacific loon, and two thick-billed murres at Race Point in Provincetown. Thirty tree swallows at Gull Pond in Wellfleet, single Lincoln’s sparrows at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary and another on Pilgrim Lane in Eastham, a dickcissel at a feeder in Wellfleet, an American oystercatcher and a blue-gray gnatcatcher in South Chatham, three lingering willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, five great egrets at the Pogoreic Sanctuary in West Barnstable, and a late Wilson’s warbler on Paine’s Creek Road in Brewster.

Essex County: A continuing ash-throated flycatcherand a white-eyed vireo at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, 1,270 dovekies, 61 common murres, and two Atlantic puffins at Andrews Point in Rockport. Ten laughing gulls at West Beach in Beverly, seven Virginia rails at Sidney’s Pond in South Peabody, and four Eastern meadowlarks at Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus.

Franklin County: A pine grosbeak at a feeder in Deerfield, and single red-breasted mergansers were tallied at Barton Cove in Gill and Lake Mattawa in Orange.

Hampshire County: A say’s phoebe near the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor’s Center in Belchertown, and a flock of 12 red crossbills were present in the vicinity of the Darrel Street Field in Granby.

Martha’s Vineyard: An ash-throated flycatcher in the vicinity of the Squibnocket Pond parking lot, a Western tanager on Squibnocket Road in Chilmark, a Eurasian wigeon at Crystall Lake in Oak Bluffs, eight blue-winged teal at Upper Chilmark Pond, four redheadat Chilmark Pond, 15 tree swallows at the Old Hunt Place dock in Chilmark, and two bald eagles at Philbin Beach in Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: Two Northern shovelers, a greater yellowlegs, and a flock of 18 American pipits at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, two red-shouldered hawks and an orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, an Iceland gull at Silver Lake in Wilmington, a large flock of 39 rusty blackbirds in Groton and three fox sparrows on Fitch’s Bridge Road in Groton, a Northern shoveler at the Horn Pond Recreation Area, and a continuing ash-throated flycatcher at Danehy Park in Cambridge.

Nantucket: An elusive eared grebe at Hummock Pond in the vicinity of Osprey Way, four Northern shovelers and a continuing common gallinule at Miacomet Park, a dickcissel at a feeder on Madaket Road, and a snowy egret at Consue Springs.

Norfolk County: A Bell’s vireo at Webb Memorial Park in Weymouth, five dovekies at Black Rock Beach in Cohasset, a short-eared owl and a Virginia rail at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, three great egrets at the Sailer’s Home Pond in Quincy, a Northern shoveler at Longfellow Pond in Wellesley Hills, and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon.

Plymouth County: A Western tanager at Stodder’s Neck in Hingham, a lark sparrow, a late Baltimore oriole, and an ash-throated flycatcher continued to be seen along the Laurel Street powerline in Halifax. A late laughing gull was still hanging around at Windmill Point in Hull.

Suffolk County: A Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a yellow-breasted chat at Lewis Park in Winthrop, a Barrow’s goldeneye and a long-billed dowitcher at Castle Island, a pileated woodpecker at Allendale Woods in West Roxbury, a Cape May warbler at the Christopher Lee Playground, and a continuing Western tanager in the vicinity of Lewis Wharf and Christoper Columbus Park.

Worcester County: An inexplicable number of yellow-bellied sapsuckers were reported in Southborough, the Hadwen Arboretum and the Broad Meadow Brook Sanctuary in Worcester, Crane Swamp Conservation Area in Northborough, the Lunenburg Pollinator Habitat area, and Westboro the Wildlife Management Area in Westborough. Three migrating golden eagles were tallied at Wachusett Mountain Reservation in Princeton, and four black vultures were seen at Roosevelt Park in Blackstone.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.





Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.