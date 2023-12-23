These advocates see the pain of homeless families up close every day. It takes a toll.

Those families suffer mightily in that desperate space, unable to get emergency shelter because of impossibly strict and arbitrary rules designed to keep the state system from getting overloaded. The state held the door against Stacey and her daughter for months because of a small, already-spent inheritance, and an impossibly complicated application process. It confines Tami Mitchell and her three grandchildren to an expensive Danvers hotel room, because their disability benefits leave them too poor to afford an apartment but not poor enough to qualify for emergency shelter. It denied Erica Buckley and her two children shelter for months because she would not liquidate her meager retirement savings, her only reservoir of hope. It said no to Tina Farrer, Carl Spinks, and their eight children because of an eviction the state determined was their fault, though it plainly wasn’t.

BEVERLY — Homeless families aren’t the only ones who live in the chasm between rhetoric and reality in our right to shelter state.

The people trying to keep these and other homeless families off the street live in that painful, infuriating gap, too.

They go into battle every day with the byzantine application process and unreasonable requirements that snare families deemed not poor enough, or not virtuous enough, to be given shelter by a state that has promised to house all in need. They are overworked and woefully underpaid and yet somehow find the will to avoid surrendering to despair or self-defeating fury.

“Given the whole state of housing in Massachusetts, this job is the opposite of hopeful,” said Katie Day, assistant director at Family Promise North Shore Boston who is currently also a caseworker because the need is so immense. “These people are coming to us in such desperate situations, and we have no good answers for them. No one should need an advocate to get into shelter. This is stupid work that shouldn’t have to happen.”

The four workers at this tiny nonprofit are brilliant at that vital work, though it costs them dearly. Their office is in the basement of the Second Congregational Church in Beverly, a space they share with the students at a Christian school, their laughter often ringing in the hallway. The agency specializes in those rejected by the shelter system, though in the last year or two, they have also spent a lot of time helping those who are eligible for shelter, but who can’t get through the daunting application process alone.

At the Beverly office of Family Promise North Shore Boston, assistant director Katie Day (left) chatted with development manager Gabi Umaña as Day copied documents for a family's shelter application. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Each year, more than 400 families reach out to Family Promise looking for help paying rent, avoiding eviction, obtaining emergency shelter, and applying for public and subsidized housing. The workers can stay with the hardest, most complicated cases — families who have few if any options — for months or longer. Right now, Day and Gabrielle Tagliaferi, the other main caseworker here, are carrying 36 such families — down from 50 in September, a caseload so intense and unmanageable that Family Promise had to stop taking on new clients for a time.

These families are at their lowest points: They are mid-eviction, calling while the constable is removing their belongings and they have nowhere to go; they are sleeping in cars or tents or behind dumpsters on rainy weekends; they are staying with abusers and in other dangerous situations because there is nowhere else; they are losing jobs, worried about losing their children, wracked with physical disabilities, mental illness, panic.

And yet, said executive director Rachel Hand, these parents consistently blame themselves for their crises.

“Not one of them comes to us and says, ‘The system is screwed up,’” she said. “They always think homelessness is their fault, that they deserve it.”

But the system is screwed up. So the first thing the workers here do is try to help parents understand that they are not the problem, and they are not alone — that the state shelter system, broken long before the current influx of migrants stretched it beyond capacity, stymies hundreds of desperate families just like them every year.

And then Hand and her colleagues go to work, helping families gather up documents and complete the paperwork for shelter or housing or rental assistance, recruiting donors to avert disaster by picking up an overdue cellphone or storage unit bill. Fierce advocates, they dog state and local housing officials with updated housing requests, appeals of denials, demands for action and updates, making sure their clients are the squeaky wheels that get the attention in a system that has had too little to spare for many years

Sometimes, their relentlessness and patience can be transformative: After many hours spent working on their behalf, Katie Day finally got Stacey and her daughter into shelter in late November. And Day and a volunteer managed to get Mitchell and her disabled grandchildren on waitlists for affordable housing, an impossibly complicated undertaking that had bedeviled the grandmother for months.

But sometimes, all the workers at Family Promise can do is soften the pain for families whose cases frustrate their efforts to help.

“It takes a really long time to come to terms with that, that you may work your ass off trying to help a family and nothing gets better, and in some cases it might even get worse,” Hand said.

And so the workers find themselves helping their clients in ways that feel very wrong, mitigating the evils of a system that cries out for transformation. They help foot the bill for a U-Haul a family is using as shelter. They advise parents on the safest places to sleep in their cars: in the driveway of a loved one if that is possible or a church parking lot or a friendly Walmart. They buy a YMCA membership for an abused mother and her middle school daughter, so they’ll have somewhere to shower and sit between nights in their car. They send a Christmas tree to one grateful family’s house because that is all they have to offer. They deliver the grim news to families right on the edge that they will be stuck until they go over it, that losing a job or getting evicted or liquidating savings would finally mean they meet the state’s ludicrously stringent requirements to qualify for services.

It all takes an enormous toll.

Rachel Hand, executive director of Family Promise North Shore, greeted her 17-month-old son, Milo, as she worked from home in Concord, N.H. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Like the families, we feel responsible for the system’s failures,” Hand said. “People tell you, ‘Oh, you’re so good, this must be so fulfilling.’ It’s actually not. It’s completely demoralizing, and we feel awful every day that there is nothing we can do to solve these problems.”

As a result, all four workers at Family Promise are in therapy.

“It’s so hard to listen to mothers crying and saying, ‘Please don’t hang up,’” said development manager Gabriela Umaña. “I was telling a mother I had no resources to give her, but she wouldn’t let me off the phone.”

It’s impossible to leave that kind of pain behind at the end of the workday. If they close their laptops at 5:30, they wonder, are they closing them on families who will then have to sleep in their cars? All four workers have trouble fully enjoying their lives outside work: When they climb into bed, they think of a pregnant client sleeping on a hard floor. Nice dinners out and vacations are acts of will.

“Everybody passes a bridge and thinks nothing of it,” Umaña said. “I pass it and wonder how many people are sleeping under it tonight.”

It’s especially hard to maintain boundaries when you see yourself in your clients. Tagliaferi’s mother struggled to heat the house and put Christmas gifts under the tree when she was growing up, and so, she said, “when I help people I think of my mom and I think of those kids as me, and it’s hard not to get really involved.”

Gabrielle Tagliaferi, a case manager with Family Promise, pulled out a stack of Market Basket gift cards for clients. Sometimes, those cards are all she and the other caseworkers can offer homeless families. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Like most of the people who do this crucial work, the four women who work in this church basement make lousy money: Hand is trying to get case managers’ entry level salaries above $50,000, which is a little more than workers at other similar agencies are paid, but is still truly pathetic. Donors sometimes balk when their contributions go to overhead, including salaries, rather than directly to clients. But fairly compensating workers like those at Family Promise — keeping them in the jobs they do so well — is the wisest use of resources, more valuable for clients than grocery cards or toys.

Housing coordinators for the state can make as much as $30,000 more than the advocates at Family Promise and other nonprofits. Though those who to go battle with them on behalf of denied families are often frustrated with the way they enforce state rules, the housing coordinators, too, are dealing with people in dire straits every day — and are the ones who sometimes must deny them the shelter that is their last hope and, we claim, their right.

“You can’t sit there and talk to these families for eight hours a day and not walk away feeling like ... ‘Am I playing God with people,’” said Ed Augustus, who heads the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, which oversees the shelter system.

Turnover among housing coordinators is high, he said. There are just 59 of them currently working the thousands of shelter requests that come in each year, each handling five or six applications per day. No wonder they didn’t try to find out more about the eviction that left Tina Farrer, her husband, and their eight children homeless in October. It was faster to simply deny them shelter and leave the nuance to whoever handled the new application, which was filed by a housing attorney on Tina’s behalf.

None of this is sustainable. Not for families to whom the right to shelter is a cruel fiction, and not for the workers left to fight the messed up system on their behalf.

We could choose to save them so much of this suffering by agreeing that every homeless child deserves compassion and help, whatever their parents’ circumstances. But instead, we shelter some homeless families and leave others to fend for themselves.

If they’re lucky, some of those excluded families find their way to four overworked forces of nature in a church basement in Beverly — where the consequences of our cruel choices are hidden away, and cannot bother us.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.