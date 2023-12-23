Everett man arrested in connection with fatal East Boston stabbing

Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Medford man in East Boston last week, according to Boston police.

Edwin Mendez Hernandez, 20, of Everett was arrested at approximately 8 a.m. Friday on 20 Hancock St. in Everett. At the time of his arrest, Hernandez was wanted on a warrant for the Dec. 15 killing of Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, of Medford, police said in a statement.

Hernandez will be arraigned in East Boston District Court.