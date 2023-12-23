Everett man arrested in connection with fatal East Boston stabbing

Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Medford man in East Boston last week, according to Boston police.
Edwin Mendez Hernandez, 20, of Everett was arrested at approximately 8 a.m. Friday on 20 Hancock St. in Everett. At the time of his arrest, Hernandez was wanted on a warrant for the Dec. 15 killing of Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, of Medford, police said in a statement.
Hernandez will be arraigned in East Boston District Court.
At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 15, police responded to a report of a person stabbed near 186 Gove St. The victim, who was later identified as Arevalo, was suffering from life-threatening stab wounds and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The fatal stabbing was the 36th homicide in Boston this year, three fewer than at this time last year, police said.
