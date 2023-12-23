Massachusetts police chiefs urge safe, sober driving this holiday season

As people head out for holiday parties in the coming days and next weekend to ring in the New Year, police chiefs in Massachusetts are urging drivers to be sober and safe on the roads.
The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association and Mothers Against Drunk Driving shared that warning in a new ad on Friday that tells the story of Michael Sasen, a Springfield native who was killed by a drunk driver in Florida early on Christmas morning in 2013.
“I got the news while I was opening presents,” his son, Scott Sasen, says in the segment. Scott was 10 years old at the time.
Traffic deaths tend to uptick around Christmas and New Year’s, with many hitting the road to meet and gather with their friends and families, according to the National Safety Council. Alcohol-impaired fatalities hit a 15-year high for December in 2021 with more than 1,000 people killed in drunk driving crashes nationally, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In the new ad, Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur says people should call a friend, family member, taxi, or rideshare service to pick them up and never drive impaired.
“Whatever you do, don’t get behind the wheel,” LeLacheur says. “Please enjoy the holiday season and stay safe.”
