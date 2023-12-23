Police investigate fatal shooting in Fall River

A second victim was found suffering a minor hand injury, police said. The cause of their injury is currently unknown, and they were taken to a medical facility for treatment, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Bank Street around 5:20 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired and found one victim “who had been fatally wounded,” the Fall River Police Department said in a statement. The victim’s name was not released.

Police are investigating a shooting in Fall River that left one person dead early Saturday evening, officials said.

The shooting is under investigation by Fall River Police and State Police, the statement said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department’s Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796.

The Bristol district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking further information Saturday night.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.