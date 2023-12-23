Taunton man arrested after home invasion, shooting of resident

When officers arrived at the second-floor apartment they found two men struggling on the floor, according to the statement. Officers pointed firearms at the two men, ordering them to stop, the statement said.

At about 10 a.m. Friday, police responded to a multi-unit house on Newcomb Place after 911 dispatchers received a call with a person screaming on the line. Dispatchers told police they had received reports of a firearm involved and backup units were sent to the scene, according to a statement from Taunton police.

A New Bedford man was arrested and charged in the shooting of a resident during an armed home invasion late Friday evening, according to the Taunton Police Department.

The officers arrested Joshua Manuel Deleon, 22, of New Bedford, the statement said.

Deleon, who was wearing body armor, sustained serious injuries during the altercation, including head trauma and other injuries.

The other man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the statement.

Both men were transported to local hospitals.

Deleon was transferred by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Police recovered a firearm near Deleon as well as two other firearms and three bullet casings from the floor, according to the statement.

Bullet holes suggested that the apartment above had been fired into during the struggle. A woman and her four children who lived in the third-floor apartment told police they were frightened but not injured.

According to police, the two men knew each other and the incident was not a random act of violence. Their conflict had begun in a different community and continued in Taunton, according to the release.

Deleon was charged with numerous crimes including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, home invasion, and armed assault with intent to murder.

























