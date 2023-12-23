Trooper injured when alleged drunk driver crashes into cruiser on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a social media post by State Police. The trooper was out standing on the roadside for a traffic stop when a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, driven by De Pina, allegedly rear ended the cruiser, State Police said in a statement.

Ildo Wilson De Pina, 38, of Taunton, is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a move over law violation, and a marked lanes violation, State Police said in a statement Saturday evening.

A state trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged drunk driver hit a police cruiser on Route 24 southbound in West Bridgewater early Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Advertisement

“The force of the crash sent” De Pina’s Tacoma and the cruiser “into the Trooper and the vehicle he had previously pulled over,” State Police said.

De Pina and the driver of the vehicle that was pulled over suffered minor injuries. They, along with the trooper, were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, State Police said.

The trooper reached out to the Middleborough barracks to report the incident, according to the statement. The West Bridgewater Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene and Massachusetts Department of Transportation also assisted there, according to State Police.

De Pina was released from the hospital Saturday morning, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police. Route 24 southbound was closed for about an hour and a half, according to the statement.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com. Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.