Woman, 27, killed in crash on I-293 in Bedford, N.H.

A 19-year-old, Shaylynn Price, of Pittsfield, N.H., was injured in the crash , officials said.

The victim was identified as Kayla Ramirez, of Manchester, N.H., the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.

A 27-year-old woman has been identified as the victim who died following a car crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 293 in Bedford, N.H., officials said Saturday.

Ramirez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said earlier this week.

Troopers went to I-293 for the report of a single-vehicle crash at about 12:45 a.m., officials said Thursday.

A Chevy Malibu, driven by Ramirez, drifted to the left off the roadway and the front of the car struck the end cap of a guardrail, according to the preliminary investigation, officials said.

“Upon striking the guardrail, the vehicle was forced into a spin where it continued down the highway for a short distance,” the statement said.

Price, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi by emailing Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov or to call State Police dispatch at 603-223-4381.

