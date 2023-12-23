An Oklahoma man put up Christmas lights for his whole neighborhood

Dunkelberg, who owned a landscaping company at the time, set out to change that. After asking his neighbors for permission, he and his staff put up lights on all but two of the houses on his street - one because it was a vacant rental home, and the other because the owners were out of town.

His was the only home that had Christmas lights strung up.

Around the holidays last year, Stephen Dunkelberg drove home, gazing at the other houses on his Oklahoma street. They were lit only by the faint glow of one streetlight.

This year, Dunkelberg outdid himself, decorating all 22 houses on his street over two full weekends in hopes that the lights would brighten his Bixby, Okla., neighborhood's holiday season.

At times while decorating, he was convinced he'd never want to do it again.

"But now that it's all done and I pull down my street every day and they're all lit up, it's definitely worth it," said Dunkelberg, 31.

Growing up, Dunkelberg's family marked the holiday season by decking out their Tulsa home for Christmas.

Every year, his mother brought out her collection of snowman-themed decor, displaying pillows, blankets, pictures, ornaments, stuffed animals and glass figurines around their house for weeks. Outside, Dunkelberg, his three older brothers and their father hung Christmas lights. Some years, they'd choose multicolored lights to string across the bushes, and during others, they'd hang blue and white icicle lights from the roofline.

But the decorating rituals changed after Dunkelberg's father died in 2004, when Dunkelberg was 12. He had been the reason they had loved celebrating Christmas the way they did, and doing so without him felt wrong.

After his death, the family rarely hung lights. The snowmen started to disappear.

"It was a chore to put up the tree and things like that," Dunkelberg said. "There was always darkness for a while."

As they got older, Dunkelberg and his brothers got back to putting up the Christmas tree every year in their family home and stringing lights outside. But, he said, the displays were "never the same, and it was never as big."

In 2017, Dunkelberg put up lights for the first time as an adult at his own home in Bixby. He kept it simple, stringing white lights on the house's roofline. But he added more lights with each passing year, wrapping the trees and flower bed surrounding the house and later lining the entire roof with lights.

Last year, after noticing that his house was the only one that shone bright, he spent his drives home picturing what the street would look like if everybody had lights.

"In my head, it looked really cool," he said.

He texted the neighbors he already knew, asking if it would be okay to string up lights. He knocked on doors to explain the idea to the rest of his neighbors, many of whom are older and have lived on the street for years. He wanted to make sure the residents didn't have religious objections and would be aware that their electricity bill would increase with the addition of the lights. But Dunkelberg pledged that he would provide the lights and hang them up free.

Some people, especially those who had never met Dunkelberg before, were skeptical, he said.

"It sounds like a crazy idea, and it honestly kind of sounds like a scam," he said. "But once they talked to some of the other neighbors that they know better and that I know a little bit better, then they got on board."

Although he sold his business earlier this year, Dunkelberg was determined to string up the lights this holiday season, even though he'd have to do it alone. He followed the same process of asking neighbors for permission and then spent the two weekends before Thanksgiving hanging up the lights, making final tweaks and finishing his own house on Nov. 24.

He picked out all of the lights based on his neighbors' preferences. A few chose classic white lights, while some asked for multicolored ones. Others wanted red and blue, the colors of the nearby high school.

The night he finished, Dunkelberg waited until it was completely dark before going outside to look at the lights. He walked up and down the street, thinking about his childhood Christmas celebrations and the traditions he kept with his family. He thought about his mother putting out her snowmen and his father and brothers hanging lights - and the darkness that followed after his father's death.

It had been years in the making, but he'd brought the light back.

Kim Carroll, Dunkelberg's next-door neighbor, said the lights "made a big impact in our little community."

"It was all him," said Carroll, 56. "And it did bring a lot of joy. There's several senior residents on our street, and it just meant the world to them."

While Dunkelberg was hanging lights at another neighbor's home last month, she walked outside to talk with him.

She hadn't had lights outside her home since her husband died, she told Dunkelberg. But for two years now, the lights hung up by Dunkelberg have been a welcome reminder of her husband.

Like her, almost every neighbor came outside this year to share their personal stories and holiday traditions, bringing him closer to them.

“All your tiredness and all that stuff goes away,” he said. “It gives you a little jolt of energy and makes it all worth it.”