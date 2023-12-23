Bob Pardo, pilot who saved wingmen with daring ‘Pardo’s Push,’ dies at 89

An F-4 flying alongside Mr. Pardo’s jet was hit. “Right in the belly,” he said. Fuel streamed out, and the pilot pulled away from the mission. Mr. Pardo’s jet also was damaged, but the two-man crew managed to complete their strike on the steel mill at Thai Nguyen. The two planes climbed to 20,000 feet and set a course for their base in Thailand.

Hundreds of antiaircraft batteries on the ground blasted away. "The [North Vietnamese] gunners now had a lot of practice before we started our bombing run," said one of the pilots, then Capt. Bob Pardo.

The target was close: a North Vietnamese steel mill north of Hanoi. Several American fighter jets had already completed their attack runs. Now, the last group of F-4 Phantoms moved into position.

What happened next on March 10, 1967 — Mr. Pardo’s 33rd birthday — would enter wartime aviation lore as one the most audacious feats of improvisation in battle. Making a split-second decision, Mr. Pardo devised a way to use his jet to keep the other damaged F-4 aloft until they could both reach safer territory. The maneuver was dubbed “Pardo’s Push.”

“Aman, drop your tailhook,” Mr. Pardo radioed to Capt. Earl Aman, the pilot of the F-4 that was gushing fuel and had no chance of making it to refueling tanker planes or back to the Ubon Royal Thai Air Force Base. To bail out over the open rice paddies of North Vietnam virtually guaranteed either capture or death.

“What?” replied Aman, according to the recollections of Mr. Pardo, who died Dec. 5 at 89.

“Your tailhook. Drop it,” said Mr. Pardo.

Aman complied. The tailhook — a pole used to snag a cable on an aircraft carrier or in emergency runway landings — dangled from the rear of the plane. Mr. Pardo then pulled his jet underneath and delicately brought the tip of the tailhook against the frame of the cockpit windscreen in an act of aerial agility at 300 mph.

"If he so much as bumped the windshield, he would have had that tailhook in his face," recalled Robert Houghton, then a first lieutenant who was in the rear seat of Aman's jet, in an interview with the Air Force magazine Airman. "We're talking about glass here. It was phenomenal flying, nothing less."

The tailhook was really Plan C. At first, Mr. Pardo tried working the nose of his plane into the chute compartment on Aman’s jet. Turbulence kept him from making contact. He then considered trying to support Aman’s plane as if giving it a piggyback ride. Far too much risk, he decided, of a double catastrophe.

At the time, Mr. Pardo didn’t realize that an airborne push had been accomplished during the Korean War. Air Force Maj. Robbie Risner used the nose of his F-86 fighter to nudge his wingman’s disabled plane out of North Korea. The U.S. military had ordered pilots to refrain from attempting such moves again.

“How can you fly off and leave someone you just fought a battle with?” asked Mr. Pardo in a 1996 interview with Air & Space Forces Magazine. “The thought never occurred to me.”

About every 30 seconds, turbulence shook the tailhook loose. “I had to fight to get it back in place,” recalled Mr. Pardo, who retired from the Air Force in 1974 with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Aman’s fighter was soon out of fuel. The added thrust from Mr. Pardo’s plane, however, kept both warplanes moving toward the Laotian border. Suddenly, the left engine on Mr. Pardo’s plane caught fire. He shut it down and restarted. It again went into flames. The two planes were losing altitude at about 2,000 feet per minute. They crossed into Laos at about 6,000 feet.

"We continued to push and it got us where we needed to go," he said.

Aman and Houghton bailed out. Mr. Pardo then ordered the airman in the rear seat, First Lieutenant Steve Wayne, to eject. Mr. Pardo stayed with his plane for a few more seconds, then dropped by parachute with the others into Laos.

Villagers opened fire. The airmen scrambled into high grass to hide, Mr. Pardo recalled. About two hours later, US HH-53 helicopters arrived to make the rescues. Mr. Pardo was the last to be located.

Back in Thailand at the air base, commanders "didn't know whether to court-martial me or pin a medal on my chest," he told Airman magazine in 1996. He believed there were concerns that he sacrificed his jet to save the others.

His wing commander, Colonel Robin Olds, intervened and had investigations dropped on the condition that Mr. Pardo and Aman receive no special recognition from the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron.

“What the general didn’t understand was we had already got what we wanted,” then retired Mr. Pardo said during a 2014 visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, “which was our friends.”

John Robert Pardo was born on March 10, 1934, in Lacy Lakeview, Tex. His father worked on gas pipeline installations; his mother was a homemaker.

He spent a semester at the University of Houston and left to work with his father. He joined the Air Force in 1954 and was awarded his pilot's wings at Bryan Air Force Base in Texas the following year. He was stationed at various bases around the United States before combat tours in the Vietnam War in 1966 and 1967.

After retiring from the Air Force, he worked in corporate aviation, including flying aircraft for the Coors brewing company. He died at a hospital in College Station, Tex. He was under treatment for lung cancer, said his wife, Kathryn Pardo, who confirmed the death.

His marriage to Barbara Pardo ended in divorce. Besides his wife of 31 years, the former Kathryn Arnold, survivors include a son and daughter from his first marriage; two stepsons, Scott Arnold and Kevin Arnold; a sister; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Pardo’s Push was known among military aviators for decades, but the military brass offered no formal honors or accolades until former senator John G. Tower, a Texas Republican, got involved. He learned of the account and pressed the Pentagon for recognition. In 1989, a Silver Star was given to the then-retired Mr. Pardo and the weapons specialist Wayne. Mr. Pardo’s other decorations included the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Purple Heart.

“I don’t know how anyone could do something like that,” he once joked with airmen after using a simulator to re-create Pardo’s Push. “It must have taken a lot of guts.”