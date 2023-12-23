The Angels, now without Shohei Ohtani, have an even bigger climb ahead

The Angels never had a winning record with Ohtani and went through four managers. But they twice finished second in the American League in attendance and had so many reporters covering the team that two press boxes were required.

A team logo replaced the image of Ohtani, a bit of handy symbolism given that no player can replace the impact Ohtani had on the organization .

The Angels were ready for the inevitable. The huge photograph of Shohei Ohtani that adorned the front of Angel Stadium the previous six seasons was swiftly taken down the day he signed with the Dodgers . The job was done before the sun set.

Now what?

Owner Arte Moreno was advised two years ago that trading Ohtani was preferable to losing him to free agency and receiving only a draft pick as compensation. But Moreno decided to play it out and now the Dodgers are building a colossus only 31 miles away with Ohtani as the centerpiece.

Agent Nez Balelo offered Moreno the opportunity to bid on the same heavily deferred contract Ohtani signed with the Dodgers. Moreno declined.

“[Ohtani] loved the people there, everything. So we didn’t want to miss the idea of giving them an opportunity,” Balelo told the Los Angeles Times. “But at the end, it just wasn’t going to work.”

The Angels still have a superstar in Mike Trout, but he’s alone on the island. Trout has a robust .962 OPS the last three seasons but has missed 249 games because of injuries. He is signed through 2030. Trading Trout to fuel a rebuild would make sense for both sides, but Moreno is unlikely to agree to that unless Trout demands a change and that hasn’t happened.

The Angels are stuck with third baseman Anthony Rendon, a sour presence who has played terribly since agreeing to a seven-year, $245 million deal before the 2020 season.

General manager Perry Minasian has been in go-for-it mode since taking the job before the 2021 season. That remains the plan. The Angels are an estimated $70 million under the luxury tax threshold and want to spend.

“We’re going to take the rest of the offseason and work as hard as we can to put a really competitive team on the field,” Minasian told reporters. “It’s still early in the sense of a market standpoint and what’s available. So we’ll continue to have discussions, whether it be free agents or whether it be through trade, and we’ll see where the offseason takes us.”

If nothing else, the Angels made an unexpected move that could work out when they hired Ron Washington as manager.

Washington, who turns 72 in April, last managed in 2014 with the Rangers. He was fired late in the season after allegations of sexual assault. Washington acknowledged having had an extramarital affair.

He coached with the Athletics and Braves from 2015-2023, earning the respect of players such as Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman for his work ethic as an infield instructor.

At age 72, Ron Washington will manage the Angels, a decade after his last big league managerial job ended in Texas. George Walker IV/Associated Press

The expectation was Washington would remain in that role before the Angels hired him. He’ll bring enthusiasm to a team in desperate need of some. Washington’s coaching staff includes former Red Sox players Bill Haselman (third base) and Phil Plantier (assistant hitting).

“There ain’t no rebuild here,” Washington said. “My players will be ready for whatever comes in front of us. That’s the attitude you’ve got to have in the game of baseball, and then you take it a day at a time.

“As long as you answer the questions that the game asks of you, I think you’ll be able to move forward. If it so happens when we get five or six, seven, eight months from today and we win a division, then I can talk.

“We’re going to be fine, and that’s the only way I’m thinking right now.”

The Angels are in a tough spot. With Ohtani gone, Patrick Sandoval is their most reliable starter. Righthander Chase Silseth shows promise. There’s young talent in catcher Logan O’Hoppe, first baseman Nolan Schanuel, and shortstop Zach Neto but the farm system is thin behind them.

Angel Stadium opened in 1966. Ronald Martinez/Getty

Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest ballpark in the majors and has none of the charm of Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, or Dodger Stadium. A plan for a new park fell through a few years ago.

Ohtani was a good reason to show up. Now they need Trout to be in MVP form and hope Rendon has something left.

“We do have the personnel to go out and compete every night,” Washington said.

The Red Sox will get a sense of the new-look Angels right away, playing them six times in the first 16 games next season.

A LATE START

Red Sox are backed into a corner

Back on Nov. 2, new Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow described “an unwavering commitment” by ownership to improve the roster.

“Full throttle in every possible way,” team chairman Tom Werner said.

Nearly two months later, the Sox have spent $1 million in free agency, a mere $1,024,000,000 less than the Dodgers. They still have the worst roster in the division and it’s not particularly close.

It’ll be a very happy New Year for Scott Boras, who counts free agent starters Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell among his clients. The Sox may be forced to overpay for one of them and hope Breslow can swing a trade for another starter.

Shota Imanaga, Yokohama’s ace, also is available. He had more strikeouts per nine innings (10.6) in NPB last season than Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9.3).

However it works out, the Sox have put themselves in an unenvious position by waiting so long to make a significant move.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ It’s a bit overstated to say Alex Verdugo took a shot at Alex Cora when he spoke with reporters Thursday for the first time since being traded to the Yankees. But he did heap praise on Yankees manager Aaron Boone and took a little poke at his former manager.

It started when Verdugo took note of Boone often arguing with umpires on behalf of his players.

“That’s something I want to see out of my [manager], man. I want to see some fire, some fight for the guys,” Verdugo said. “Instead of airing people out, have their backs.”

Verdugo is an interesting player in that he’s fundamentally sound, a good defender, and clearly talented when it comes to putting the ball in play. But Cora did him a favor after the 2022 season when he went public with the notion that Verdugo had to get in better shape if he wanted to improve as a player. He did just that and went from 1.1 bWAR to a career-best 2.6.

Privately sending that message would not likely have produced the same results. Verdugo needed to be held accountable.

Cora also had little choice but to bench Verdugo for not hustling in June and for showing up late to a day game in August.

The Sox had a young group of position players last season and allowing Verdugo to skate on such offenses would have been a mistake. Tardiness was an issue for Verdugo going back to 2021 and had to be addressed. There were numerous occasions when he came strolling into the clubhouse well after the rest of his teammates. He was warned about it, disregarded the warning, and paid the price.

The Dodgers were hardly broken up about trading Verdugo in 2020 given his character questions and those proved to be legitimate concerns for the Sox.

All that said, you just know he’s going to get a walkoff hit for the Yankees against the Sox at some point next season.

The Yankees took a flier on former first-round pick Jeter Downs, who was named after the former Yankees captain. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

▪ It’s not funny if you’re a Sox fan. But somehow the Mookie Betts trade keeps getting worse. Now Verdugo and Jeter Downs are both members of the Yankees after essentially being given away by the Sox.

The Yankees claimed Downs off waivers last week. New York is his fourth organization since 2020 as Downs has bounced from the Dodgers to the Red Sox then the Nationals and now the Yankees.

He’s 8 for 44 (.182) in 20 major league games with 22 strikeouts. But Downs is only 25 and first-round picks always get extra chances.

▪ The Sox don’t have a lot of heavy lifting left with arbitration. Tyler O’Neill, Reese McGuire, Nick Pivetta, and John Schreiber are their only eligible players. The sides face a Jan. 12 deadline before figures are exchanged.

Pivetta is an interesting case in that he wasn’t so hot as a starter (5-6, 4.66 ERA) compared with when he pitched in relief (5-3, 3.07). But six of his relief appearances lasted at least four innings behind an opener.

The MLB Trade Rumors site, which has proven to be accurate with arbitration projections, has Pivetta in line for $6.9 million.

▪ According to research done by David Kronheim of numbertamer.com, Red Sox attendance declined 8.6 percent from 2019 to 2023.

▪ Kutter Crawford ($343,008), Jarren Duran ($338,012), and Brayan Bello ($334,768) were among the 101 pre-arbitration players who received bonuses.

The system was started in 2022 as part of the new collective bargaining agreement. The payments are based on awards voting and WAR. Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez received the largest bonus: $3.41 million.

After winning a World Series with the Rangers, former Red Sox starter Martin Perez signed an $8 million deal with the Pirates. Gregory Bull/Associated Press

▪ Old friend Martín Pérez has done very well for himself since leaving the Red Sox.

Pérez took a one-year, $4 million deal with Texas in 2022, made the All-Star team, and turned that into a one-year, $19.65 million contract when he accepted the qualifying offer. Pérez helped Texas win the World Series and has since taken a one-year, $8 million offer from the Pirates.

The lefty made $26.29 million over the first nine years of his career and $31.65 million in the three years since.

▪ Tim Wakefield’s family is carrying on his work. His wife, Stacy, and daughter, Brianna, arrived bearing gifts at the Jimmy Fund Clinic on Thursday.

Brianna, wearing a string of Christmas lights, helped Santa hand out the presents and had the kids smiling. It was a perfect tribute to her father.

ETC.

Trying to keep it moving

MLB’s Competition Committee tweaked some pace-of-game rules to address the ways teams and players stalled for time last season.

Among the changes: the pitch timer was reduced from 20 seconds to 18 with runners on base. Mound visits were reduced from five per game to four with an extra visit available for the ninth inning if the defensive team has none left.

Teams will not be allowed to have a pitcher warm up for an inning then be replaced without throwing a pitch. Now any pitcher who warms up must face at least one batter. There were 24 occasions last season when a pitcher took the mound, warmed up then was replaced by a reliever before facing a hitter.

One other little change will allow catchers to instigate a mound visit to avoid a clock violation but not actually go to the mound.

Why the changes? According to MLB, the average game time increased seven minutes from April to September.

The Players Association denounced the changes as having “no meaningful benefits” to fans or players. But the shortened, more action-packed games were widely praised by fans and players last season and it only makes sense not to backtrack a year later.

Extra bases

Michael Wacha is headed to Kansas City on a two-year deal. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Michael Wacha’s two-year, $32 million deal with Kansas City means he will be playing for his sixth team in as many years. Wacha was with the Cardinals from 2013-19 and has since played for the Mets, Rays, Red Sox, Padres, and now the Royals. All he needs now is an American League West team to complete the full tour . . . Not only will Bryce Harper remain at first base for the Phillies, that’s the only position he will play. Harper’s days as an outfielder are over. “I think it’s just cleaner,” manager Rob Thomson said. “I think it helps him to be a better first baseman. Not that he’s a bad first baseman, I was really surprised and really happy with the way he played. But I think he’s got a chance to be really, really good. He just needs to get consistent reps.” The biggest issues will be working with Harper not to wander too far chasing a ball the second baseman can handle. The Red Sox had that same issue with Triston Casas at times last season . . . Alek Manoah was 25-9 with a 2.60 ERA over 51 starts for Toronto from 2021-22. The righthander allowed 41 earned runs over 58 innings in his first 13 starts last season and was sent to rookie ball to figure it out. He returned a month later to make six starts then was sent to Triple A with a mixture of physical and mechanical issues. Manoah initially refused to report and didn’t pitch once he did. At only 25, his career is at a crossroads. Jays manager John Schneider has been staying in touch with his former ace and plans to meet with him in person soon. “I don’t think the relationship ever changed,” Schneider said. “I get where it was a tough spot for him in a tough couple weeks or months. For as competitive as he is, he was frustrated at times with being sent down. But I’m confident that that relationship is going to be strong.” For now, Manoah will come to spring training needing to earn a spot on the roster . . . Ben Verlander of Fox Sports snuck in under the wire with the worst opinion of 2023. He posted a video last week saying Shohei Ohtani was the biggest signing in Dodgers history. “I have no problem saying that. It’s the most important; it’s the biggest. I think it will be the most impactful,” Verlander said. Bigger and more impactful than signing Jackie Robinson? . . . Rhode Island native Thomas Pannone, 29, accepted a minor league deal with the Cubs that included an invitation to spring training. The former Bishop Hendricken righthander was 9-7 with a 3.49 ERA as a starter in Korea the last two seasons. The Cubs will be his sixth major league organization. That includes a stint with the Red Sox in 2022. Pannone has a 5.46 ERA over 50 major league games since 2018 . . . Happy birthday to Cody Ross, who turned 43 on Saturday. He was one of the few bright spots for the 2012 Red Sox season, posting an .807 OPS with 22 homers and 81 RBIs. Ross played parts of 12 seasons, won a World Series ring with the 2010 Giants, and hit 132 home runs over his career. Ross was a righthanded hitter who threw lefthanded, something you don’t see very often. Ross, Rickey Henderson, and Ryan Ludwick are the only players in the modern era who hit righty, threw lefty, and had at least 100 career homers . . . Merry Christmas to former major leaguers J.T. Snow, Pedro Feliz, Jamey Carroll, Matt Holliday, Dasher Troy, Dick Rudolph, and, of course, Steve Christmas.

