Bruins players from the Lunch Pail A.C. era recall NHL’s rough-and-tumble days

Amid pregame introductions last Saturday, former Bruins defenseman Mike Milbury waved a shoe high over his head as he strolled to center ice. It was a comic homage to 44 years ago Saturday, when Milbury, Terry O’Reilly , et al., scaled the glass at Madison Square Garden at game’s end and wrestled with the paying customers.

For those too young to remember what went on here in the late-1970sand early ‘80s, our sympathies. Though high on nightly entertainment, the era proved to be the last hurrah for the long-loved fight game, including bloody bench-clearing brawls and fisticuffs that sometimes spilled into the benches and runways.

One of the Rangers fans triggered the brouhaha, leaning over the glass to snatch the stick out of Stan Jonathan’s hands. (Jonathan, 68, recalled the fan first hit him with a game program, causing paper cuts around his eye.) O’Reilly, no surprise, was first over the wall to tackle the fan who had Jonathan’s stick and send it flying.

“Well, this is too bad,” said the ever-understated Fred Cusick, on the broadcast that night for Channel 38, “that after the game is over it gets outta hand like this . . . you gotta worry about a spectator.”

Cusick sidekick John Peirson noted the “decided disadvantage” of Bruins players having to clunk around in their skates, and the potential for someone to get hurt.

Milbury, rushing to aid Peter McNab in a tussle in the seats, ended up using a fan’s own shoe to smack him across the leg.

Nearly a half-century later, it sounds like a scene nixed from the “Slap Shot” movie script, too ridiculous to be true, but . . . it was all true and it fit the times and ethos.

“Close-knit team” recalled winger John Wensink, part of the melee. “For me, the team that you have the most success with is the team that you generally stay in contact with. And why did you have success? Because you stuck up for one another. You believed in one another.”

Jonathan, the hard-rock winger, reported he underwent triple bypass heart surgery in June.

“Feeling good,” said Jonathan, who became a Lunch Pail A.C. regular under Don Cherry in 1976-77. “I’ve got to do some physiotherapy yet, to know what I can and can’t do. When you have your health . . . that’s the main thing.”

Jonathan forever will be remembered in Boston for his, shall we say, spirited dustup with Montreal’s Pierre Bouchard in Game 4 of the ‘78 Stanley Cup Final. Bouchard, some 6 inches taller and 30 pounds heavier, was felled by a steady stream of jackhammer punches delivered by the then 23-year-old Jonathan.

The fallen Bouchard was a carved-up mess, blood streaming from his face and pooling on the Garden ice. Veteran linesman John D’Amico, charged with separating the two, had Bouchard’s blood smeared all over his face.

It was the definition of the old bucket-of-blood NHL. The Garden’s Gallery Gods cried tears of unmitigated joy.

The bout itself, perhaps the most famous in club history, lasted a mere 15 seconds.

“No, no . . . it cheers me up!” said Jonathan, asked if watching video of that bout is taxing on his repaired ticker. “Just one of those things that happens. I must have met him a couple of times after, over the years . . . and it’s forgotten. It happens. And it happened back in those days more often. I’m just glad I came out on top.”

In the Dec. 16 pregame introductions, Wensink playfully gestured toward the Rangers bench, harkening back to decades earlier when he invited the entire North Stars bench to fight.

The night was Dec. 1, 1977, at the Garden. Wensink straightened up from a center-ice bout with Minnesota’s Alex Pirus and skated directly to the visitor’s bench. He stopped and lifted both arms, like a poised Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops. No one cared to dance to the maestro’s invite. Wensink skated away in disgust, waving his arms at the North Stars players.

“Being retired . . . doing charity games, they always wanted me to go to the other bench,” said Wensink, 70, his trademark mustache now a silvery gray. “Tonight was the first time I’ve done it on the ice in front of another team . . . because I was always afraid the other team would come off the bench!

“The night with the North Stars in town was just one of those moments.

“And not a bad moment, because it’s been around for a long time.”

The NHL in 1987-88, with Rick Middleton and Keith Crowder the only Lunch Pailers still on the Boston roster, enacted the rule that ended the league’s big-fight era. Since then, a player leaving the bench or penalty box — or rushing in from the dressing room — to join a fight has been tagged with a 10-game suspension without pay.

The last of those suspensions, by the way, was to Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski in November 2017. It cost him more than $40,000.

LOOKING FOR FRESH START

Senators finally pull plug on Smith

No surprise this past Monday when the flatlined Senators finally ditched D.J. Smith as coach and tabbed Jacques Martin for a return tour as Ottawa’s interim bench boss.

The surprise, and a pleasant one, was the appointment of Daniel Alfredsson, the Senators’ legendary forward, as an assistant coach (replacing Davis Payne). Alfredsson, 51, retired after a last twirl with the Red Wings in 2013-14, but has the presence and resumé to command attention and respect.

As noted in this space last weekend, Smith was the logical next coaching casualty. The Senators were slipping into the abyss despite being stocked with highly-paid, young talent.

By some assessments — hand up here — they are at least one, if not two, seasons late in becoming a factor in the Eastern Conference. Good players. Bad results. Year after year.

Steve Staios, the former Bruins defenseman recently appointed Senators interim general manager, made the call for new owner Michael Andlauer, who’s no doubt thinking there had to be better ways to burn $1 billion. When Staios made the move, the Senators were 11-15-0, last in the East, and not near a wild-card position. In Smith’s four full seasons, they were perennial postseason DNQs.

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has a decision to make on his next coach. Adrian Wyld/Associated Press

The missing ingredients Staios said he expects Martin will address: consistency, defense, structure, and discipline. That may sound like a broad brush, but it’s actually more specific — and more revealing — than when the boss simply says he wants his team to play faster and harder. The Senators have been a mess for too long.

Martin, 71, is a stopgap solution. One prime candidate to take over full time is another former Bruins blue liner, John Gruden, last season an assistant in Boston on Jim Montgomery’s staff. Gruden was hired away to be coach of the AHL Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs’ top affiliate.

Gruden, 53, played 22 games for the Senators and wrapped up his brief NHL career with the Capitals in 2003-04. If he lands in Ottawa, he will be the third AHL coach given his first crack in the NHL this season, following Kris Knoblauch (from Hartford to Edmonton) and Drew Bannister (from Springfield to St. Louis).

ETC.

Right or wrong, McAvoy not spotted

With less than six minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday, the Bruins and Wild knotted at 2, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy sustained a wallop from behind, delivered by Wild forward Pat Maroon (6 feet 3 inches, 234 pounds).

McAvoy (6-1, 209) was drilled into the rear wall, his helmet flying off and his face smacking into the glass. Rather than skating directly to the bench, as the rulebook mandates for players stripped of their lids, an addled-looking McAvoy stooped over and fished around for his helmet.

Play was whistled down amid the shoving along the boards; McAvoy was fortunate not to be assessed a minor penalty for his failure to exit the action. More baffling, at least from your faithful puck chronicler’s press box location six stories above ice level, was that McAvoy wasn’t ordered off the ice to be assessed for a concussion. He looked and acted dazed.

McAvoy has been around long enough to know the rule for a removed helmet, to paraphrase, allows only brief opportunity to retrieve it. He got a big break from the referees. Granted, the play was in his end of the ice, but his fumbling for his lost lid could have brought a two-minute minor.

As for the spotter process, McAvoy skated below radar there, too.

There is a concussion spotter in the stands every game as an extra set of eyes. The primary concussion sleuthing is done in New York, by personnel watching from the Department of Player Safety office.

Charlie McAvoy has taken several hard hits this season, including this one on Dec. 7. Winslow Townson/Getty

When a player is ordered down the tunnel for review, that directive is issued from New York. The in-arena spotter is charged with connecting with the league office if the broadcast feed might not have caught an incident in which a player might have been dinged.

No doubt, the spotting process is part inexact science and part art form. A blend of technology, judgment, and feel by skilled league employees. It has been a great service to both player and game. McAvoy came out of it OK, which is all that really matters.

But from high above ice level, through the eyes of an old wag who has seen far too many players suffer serious head trauma, it sure looked as though McAvoy should have been hooked.

Sabres not realizing potential

Next up on the coaching chopping block? Quite possibly Don Granato in Buffalo, where the Blue Jackets tagged his Sabres with a humiliating 9-4 drubbing Tuesday night. Touchdown. Field goal. Coach killer?

Is Sabres coach Don Granato the next coach on the chopping block? Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Second-year winger Kirill Marchenko led the way with his first career hat trick, with Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent noting the 23-year-old Russian has skill, size, touch “and he’s loved in the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, not much love to go around KeyBank Center, where the Sabres (13-7-3) awoke the next morning 6 points out of a wild-card spot. Reminder (what you are about to read can be traumatizing): Buffalo last made the playoffs in the spring of 2011. Mercy.

Granato, who took over from Ralph Krueger during the 2020-21 season, doesn’t have as many promising young roster parts as Ottawa. But the Sabres should be better, particularly with the footing Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power are capable of providing on defense. Some of the other bigger names — Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens — have played small.

GM Kevyn Adams added little roster help over the summer, calculating that the younger talent, including ex-Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, would take a big step forward after Granato’s two-plus seasons leading the show. It hasn’t happened, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. Yet again.

Two nights later, the Sabres rebounded with a 9-3 tattooing of the Maple Leafs. Clearly, they have some talent. Will Granato be granted the time to curate it?

Miller on the move

Mitchell Miller, deleted from the Bruins’ depth chart before he ever touched foot on Causeway Street, found yet another new home with Ak Bars Kazan, the KHL club some 500 miles east of Moscow.

Mitchell, whose troubled adolescence and pernicious bullying turned him into an NHL pariah, kickstarted his career over the summer when he signed in Slovakia with Liptovsky Mikulas. His 6-23–29 in 19 games there led Kazan to pay some $275,000 to acquire his rights, then sign him to a three-year deal (amount not disclosed) that expires in the spring of ‘26.

Entering the weekend, Miller, 22, had but a lone assist in his five games on the Kazan blue line.

The Bruins took a flyer on Miller early last season, only to terminate his two-way contract when players on the varsity roster, including captain Patrice Bergeron, expressed concerns over how Miller could impact the club’s culture. Bruins fans likewise added their disdain, ultimately leading to a public apology by team president Cam Neely, who noted flimsy vetting of Mitchell’s past was a serious organizational failure.

Perhaps a successful three-year makeover tour will encourage an NHL team to give Mitchell another crack. Seems a bridge too far, but points have a way of triggering amnesia.

Kazan’s top scorer, Vadim Shipachyov, 36, had a three-game stint with the Golden Knights in 2017-18. Far more familiar to NHL fans is No. 2 scorer, 37-year-old Alexander Radulov, who played 524 regular-season games with three clubs. Radulov’s last, best push was with Dallas, helping Rick Bowness’s Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 when he went 10-9–19 in 24 postseason games.

Loose pucks

David Pastrnak’s career-high 11 shots Tuesday put him back in the league lead (158) in that category, inching ahead of the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov (154). The greater surprise was to find Alex Ovechkin parked at No. 13 with 116 entering Friday. Ovechkin has been a perennial leader in that department, including his career best 528 in 2008-09, when Carolina’s Eric Staal finished runner-up at 372. The dip in Ovechkin’s firepower explains, in part, his paltry six goals through 30 games . . . Ex-Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka got himself a new port o’ call Dec. 15 when the Canucks shipped him to the bottom-feeding Sharks for 6-3 defenseman Nick Cicek and a Round 6 pick in June. Studnicka, once projected as a potential top-six center, was dished to Vancouver early last season for defense prospect Jonathan Myrenberg (still in Sweden) and goalie Michael DiPietro (playing with AHL Providence). The Sharks need all the help they can get, potentially offering Studnicka a chance to establish firm footing on an NHL roster. He went without a point in his first three games under David Quinn’s watch . . . Ex-Bruin Phil Esposito is the only player to top Ovechkin’s high mark of 528 shots in a season. Espo landed 550 (none believed to be longer than 4½ feet, per unofficial records) in 1970-71, and 76 went in the net . . . Following a three-day Christmas break, the Bruins return to work Wednesday night in Buffalo. On Tuesday, their young center, Matt Poitras, will be part of the Team Canada squad that opens its World Junior Championship play against Finland. (Puck drop 8:30 a.m.) Also on Tuesday, the United States opens against Norway.

