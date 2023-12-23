Celtics at Clippers: Boston runs into red-hot L.A. squad headlined by James Harden

The rejuvenated Clippers are one of the NBA’s hottest teams. There was an adjustment period after they acquired James Harden from the 76ers in late October, Adam Himmelsbach writes, but they are thriving.

The Celtics continue their west coast swing with an afternoon matinee against the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

“His passing ability, the way he’s been scoring the ball [have been impressive],” Celtics forward Al Horford said. “They seem to be clicking and finding something different, and Kawhi [Leonard], I feel like, has elevated his game, and everybody else has followed.”

The Celtics will be without at least Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Luke Kornet (left adductor strain). Jayson Tatum is questionable with an ankle sprain.

Here’s your preview.

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -1.5. O/U: 231.0.

CELTICS

Season record: 21-6. vs. spread: 13-12, 2 pushes. Over/under: 14-13

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

CLIPPERS

Season record: 17-11. vs. spread: 14-14. Over/under: 11-15, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 118.9, LA Clippers 117.0

Points allowed per game: Boston 109.8, LA Clippers 111.5

Field goal percentage: Boston .478, LA Clippers .486

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .447, LA Clippers .457

3-point percentage: Boston .374, LA Clippers .382

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .371, LA Clippers .350

Stat of the day: Derrick White (28), Jaylen Brown (28), Kristaps Porzingis (24), Jrue Holiday (21), and Payton Pritchard (20) all scored at least 20 points against the Kings on Wednesday. It was the fifth time in franchise history that all five Boston starters scored at least 20 points in a game, and the first time it happened since 1987 (Dennis Johnson, Robert Parish, Danny Ainge, Larry Bird and Kevin McHale).

Notes: Through 24 games, White is averaging a career-high 16.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest. ... Despite a 23-point performance from James Harden and 22 points from Paul George, the Clippers’ nine-game winning streak ended with Thursday night’s 134-115 loss at Oklahoma City. It was the Clippers’ first loss since Nov. 30. ... The Clippers have won their last six games at home.

