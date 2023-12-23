Center Neemias Queta’s value to Celtics increases with every performance

Queta’s value to the Celtics is increasing by every performance. And Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena, he saw considerable playing time with Kristaps Porzingis out with a sprained ankle and flourished with the opportunity.

It was telling that while Queta logged 19 minutes against Sacramento on Thursday and nabbed eight rebounds, McGee saw just garbage time for the Kings as Boston had already cemented victory by the third quarter.

LOS ANGELES — Neemias Queta has played nearly as many minutes in his first two months with the Celtics as he did in his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings as a two-way player. The Kings decided to part ways with the raw but active Queta to sign the aging JaVale McGee as their backup center.

It’s reached a point where Queta should be the Celtics’ backup center. He scored 14 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, added 3 assists along with improved defense as Boston wasted the Clippers, 145-108, in one of the more dominant performances of the season.

The Celtics have scored 289 points in the past two games as the ball movement, shot selection and defense have been stellar. Queta helped out by helping control the paint, banging with L.A.’s Ivica Zubac and also scoring at the rim.

Boston has been in search of a quality reserve center for years, a rugged rebounder who can score at the rim and play respectable defense. Porzingis has been a menacing rim presence but because of his precarious health issues, the Celtics need another minutes-eater in the middle.

They opted for Luke Kornet, who has been serviceable in that role but does not rebound on Queta’s level. In eight games for the Celtics, Queta is averaging 6 points and 6.6 rebounds (3.3 offensive) in 16 minutes per contest. He gives the Celtics extra possessions; he provides a presence at the rim; he has the ability to score in the paint.

While his hands and the ability to finish need work, he is turning into a real find for the Celtics. And with Kornet missing the past week with an adductor strain, Queta has flourished with his opportunity.

“We’ll just play them all,” was coach Joe Mazzulla’s response when asked what happens when Kornet is healthy. “That goes back to the sacrifice, professionalism and understanding of our team. He’s getting better and better. He’s done a great job of stepping up. And when Luke comes back, he’ll do the same. They both represent strength for our team and take some pressure off of Al (Horford) in moments. Credit to Neemi for his continuing to work.”

Queta is on a two-way contract, meaning he can only be active for 50 regular season games and cannot appear in the playoffs. The Celtics would have to adjust Queta to a standard NBA contract for him to make the playoff roster. Club management has been cautious with Queta, who has been on the active roster for 12 of the team’s first 28 games.

If he continues to perform and earn minutes, Queta could garner an NBA team. He’s been on a two-way contract for his entire career, spending most of his two seasons with Sacramento’s G-League team in Stockton, Calif.

“This is what I’ve been pretty much waiting on,” Queta said of his increased role. “Being ready for these type of moments. I had two years to do that. And whenever it is my turn, just be ready and everything works itself out. With time, the game’s just been slowing down for me and I’m getting more comfortable on the court.”

The Celtics want Queta to be a better pick-and-roll defense and also a defender in space. He’s going to have to check guards on screens and switches and needs to at least provide resistance. He’s been improving in that category and his physicality enables him to get tough offensive rebounds and protect the rim.

Queta is the first player in NBA history from Portugal. While most Celtics faithful may have never heard his name before he signed a two-way contract five days after being waived by the Kings, Queta is popular in his native country, and his quest has been to bring basketball games and popularize the sport in his soccer-crazed homeland.

“It’s definitely fulfilling,” he said about his countrymen seeing him stick on an NBA roster. “It’s a different world over here. I want to be able to kind of incorporate it back home, whether it’s by people watching me, whether it’s bringing camps over there, whether it’s just having more presence in the basketball world from Portugal. That’s something I want to be able to implement and keep growing like a tree.”

The Celtics will have a decision to make if Queta keeps playing this well. Kornet is playing on a nonguaranteed contract that would become guaranteed if he remains on the roster Jan. 10. Queta is making a case for being a permanent part of the second unit and his discovery last September is a testament to the Celtics’ philosophy of developing young talent despite lacking first-round draft picks.

Would the Kings like to have Queta now? Probably so.

“I feel like [battling in the paint] is what brought me to the league, so I have to keep emphasizing being one of those players that does the dirty work,” he said. “That’s definitely something I have in my game.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.