Charlie McAvoy shakes off potential injury to suit up for Bruins vs. Wild after taking big hit Friday

McAvoy was dinged midway through the third period in Friday’s loss to the Jets in Winnipeg. He needed a few minutes to collect himself on the bench but eventually came back and finished the game.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Bruins avoided another casualty to their bruised and battered blue-line corps when Charlie McAvoy was able to answer the bell for Saturday night’s game against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

The club called up Ian Mitchell on an emergency basis from Providence and he slotted in the lineup in place of Kevin Shattenkirk.

The Bruins are already without regulars Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury) and Derek Forbort (lower-body injury) and could ill afford to lose their best all-around defender.

“Mitchell was part of the plan because of Grizzy’s situation,” Montgomery said.

Mitchell, who has split his time between Boston and Providence this season, has played a dozen games with the varsity, registering a pair of assists.

In addition to McAvoy and Mitchell, the Bruins dressed Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo, Mason Lohrei, and Parker Wotherspoon against the Wild.

Grzelcyk, who suffered his injury in the loss to Minnesota Tuesday, is expected back right after the Christmas break.

Forbort is on long-term injured reserve as he rehabs a groin injury that has bothered him since training camp. He can return as early as Dec. 31 against the Red Wings in Detroit.

“I think he’s on the same timeline as he always was,” said Montgomery. “Right now, I don’t know the date on that as far as when we expect him back.”

Morgan Geekie’s growth within the Bruins system and his emergence as a strong presence as a third-line center was one of the reasons the club was able to let rookie Matt Poitras join Team Canada for the World Juniors.

Coincidentally, Geekie, who earlier this season played wing on a line with Poitras, now gets to watch his younger brother, Conor, play with the 19-year-old in Sweden.

“They’ve got a good team and [Conor] is super excited to be over there,” said Geekie. “I never got to experience that, but I’ve heard it’s one of the best experiences of your life. He’s just trying to relish it and enjoy every minute of it.”

Geekie, who has 4 goals and 11 assists in 25 games, has relished his short time as a Bruin and the organization’s winning culture.

“It’s crazy. I don’t think it’s like this everywhere, and you see that,” he said. “It’s something you can’t take for granted, just the accountability from top to bottom.”

Geekie’s teammates have appreciated how he’s fit right in.

“He’s awesome,” said captain Brad Marchand. “I think he’s a little underrated offensively. He is very good at getting the puck, holding onto it, creating his own space, and making a play. He’s a really good two-way guy. Very poised with the puck [and] he really adds a ton of depth throughout our lineup.”

Saturday marked the 44th anniversary of a 4-3 Bruins decision over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s just a W in the record books but will forever be known as the “Shoe Game” in the history books. Following the win, several Bruins, including Terry O’Reilly, Peter McNab, Al Secord, and most notably Mike Milbury jumped over the glass to confront some rowdy Rangers fans. The lasting image, of course, was Milbury pelting a fan with the fan’s shoe. At the club’s recent “Big, Bad Bruins” night, Milbury held a shoe up to the TD Garden crowd when he was introduced ... The Bruins entered the game with a 6-5-4 mark over their last 15 games. In case you missed it: former Bruin Jaromir Jagr (2 goals, 9 points in 11 games in 2012-13) began his 36th professional season last week and the 51-year-old recorded an assist for his hometown team, the Kladno Knights in the Czech league ... The Wild wore their alternate throwback uniforms. Known as “The 78s,” the kits are a nod to the North Stars outfits of the late 1970s and feature kelly green sweaters and pants with three yellow stars on each pant leg ... Sign of the night: “Matt Boldy, we named our dog after you.” ... Rafter check: Mikko Koivu’s No. 9 is the lone jersey retired by the Wild ... Song of the night: “Enter Sandman,” by Metallica (get to bed early tonight, kiddos ... somebody’s coming to town).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.