Jayson Tatum returns to score 30 points as Celtics rout Clippers

And Mann did those things, but there was an addendum.

LOS ANGELES — Before the Clippers faced the Celtics on Saturday, Los Angeles guard Terance Mann was handed a microphone so he could address the holiday crowd. This is a common occurrence at NBA arenas this time of year, with a player typically thanking the fans for their support and wishing them a festive season.

Over the years, Celtics games against the Clippers have tended to resemble West Coast versions of TD Garden. This game was no different.

Advertisement

And the Celtics certainly made themselves at home, roaring to a 145-108 win to complete their second consecutive blowout on this road trip.

Jayson Tatum returned after sitting out the win against Sacramento because to a sprained ankle Wednesday and had 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The score was so lopsided that he sat out the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown had 24 points and Jrue Holiday added 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds for the Celtics, who made 25 of 53 3-pointers.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

With backup big man Luke Kornet still sidelined with a strained adductor, two-way contract player Neemias Queta continued to make his case for extra playing time, and to have his contract converted to a standard NBA deal. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis sat out because of a sprained left ankle. The Clippers were without star forward Kawhi Leonard (hip). Paul George had 21 points to lead Los Angeles.

Tatum’s first 3-pointer thudded off the rim and the second did not even come close to touching it, continuing his ongoing slump from long-range.

Sometimes the cleanest looks come after offensive rebounds, because the defense is so unsettled. And in this case, Queta helped get Tatum going. His first offensive rebound freed Tatum up for an open 3-pointer, which he drilled. Soon after, he kept another possession alive and it ended with Tatum roaring toward the rim for a basket. And just like that, his rhythm was recaptured.

Advertisement

When Tatum returned midway through the second quarter after his first break, he calmly swished a 3-pointer from the left arc before adding another from there less than a minute later. Then he hit another deep attempt from that area before landing on the foot of Clippers guard Kobe Brown, resulting in a flagrant foul.

Tatum twisted the same left ankle that kept him from playing in Wednesday’s win over the Kings and winced as he rubbed the ankle and remained on the ground for a minute. But he got up, stayed in the game and eventually went to halftime with 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

Queta, meanwhile, continued to battle on the glass and build a case that he should get minutes as the third big man even after Kornet returns from an adductor strain. He registered 5 points and 9 rebounds in the first half, helping Boston put up 14 second-chance points and take a 68-51 lead at the break.

The Celtics used a 10-0 run near the start of the third quarter to create even more separation, and Tatum kept the Clippers at a distance by drawing two more fouls on 3-point shots. The Celtics led by as many as 35 points before the Clippers used a small flurry to pull within 106-81 at the start of the fourth quarter. But they were never a threat.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.