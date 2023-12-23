Matt Patricia is back on defense, and the Eagles need him to save their season

Though the defending NFC champs are 10-4 and tied for the NFC East lead, the Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak entering Monday’s game against the Giants, and their defense has fallen apart in the last month. It led to coach Nick Sirianni last week quietly demoting first-year defensive coordinator Sean Desai and promoting Patricia , who had been serving as an all-encompassing assistant coach.

He’s baaaack , returned to his familiar spot — coaching defense. And the Eagles are relying on Matt Patricia to save their season.

He was run out of Detroit after three years as head coach. He was chased out of New England after one strange season as offensive coordinator .

Advertisement

“That’s why he’s here in the first place, knowing he could help me in situations as a head coach and with the defense,” Sirianni said. “It’s a group effort by our defensive staff. Matt is just the one that’s making the main decision now.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Patricia, the longtime Patriots assistant and Bill Belichick confidant, didn’t have much of a relationship with Sirianni when he joined the Eagles in the spring. But their coaching staff lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs after the last Super Bowl — offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Colts, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the Cardinals — and Patricia came highly recommended with a breadth of experience.

In his short time in Philadelphia, Patricia said he has worked with the offensive line, special teams, and defense, spending game days in the coaching booth. With last week’s switch, we see Patricia was also a hedge against Desai, a former defensive coordinator for the Bears who was hired from the Seahawks.

“This year has been really cool for me, being able to be in a lot of different areas,” Patricia said Thursday. “It was a great opportunity for me to kind of learn the defense that Sean was building, but really, it’s the Eagles’ defense. It’s the 2023 Eagles. That’s what we’re trying to develop.”

Advertisement

Returning to defensive coordinator brings Patricia’s career full circle. Patricia, 49, arguably has the most versatile résumé of any coach in NFL history. A defensive coach for 12 years in New England, Patricia served as Lions head coach from 2018-20, did countless jobs for Belichick and managed the Patriots’ salary cap in 2021, called offensive plays and coached the Patriots’ offensive line in 2022, and is back calling defensive plays for the Eagles in 2023.

Few NFL coaches in the last 30 years have significant experience coaching both sides of the ball — Raheem Morris and Juan Castillo come to mind. Longtime coach Bill Muir, 81, was a defensive coordinator for the Colts from 1989-90 and offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers from 2002-08 and Chiefs in 2011. But Patricia appears to be the only coach to be a play caller on both sides of the ball, plus a head coach, and certainly the only one to do all in a four-year period.

Matt Patricia didn't make a lot of friends during his time in Detroit. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The promotion also reunites Patricia with cornerback Darius Slay, who spent two years with Patricia in Detroit and had many bad things to say about him after being traded to the Eagles in 2020.

“Man, I just gave him a big hug before I came in here,” Patricia said. “It’s been awesome for me to be back around Slay and really have an unbelievable relationship . . . Obviously, just so appreciative of him and our conversation that we had in the spring and just helping me. Honestly, he’s helped me a lot. In the spring, just getting acclimated and just talking through, and honestly, he’s one of the guys I knew coming in the building.”

Advertisement

The Eagles need Patricia to fix their defense quickly if they want to get back to the Super Bowl. They have the worst third-down defense in the NFL and are 28th in the red zone. The last five games, the Eagles have just four takeaways and nine sacks, ranking 31st in points allowed (29.2 per game) and allowing the most plays of 25-plus yards (15).

Of course, the schedule during that stretch couldn’t have been tougher. They began with wins over the Chiefs and Bills, but lost three straight to the 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks. Sirianni swapped Desai and Patricia after the Eagles allowed 42 and 33 points to San Francisco and Dallas.

Sean Desai had his play-calling duties handed to Matt Patricia as the Eagles' defense began to struggle. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

“I really admire how Sean went about his business last week,” Sirianni said. “It really speaks volumes of the person and the coach that Sean is, and the character that Sean has, that he did everything he could do to help the football team.”

Patricia’s first game as defensive coordinator was an improvement, but still didn’t go well. The Eagles held the Seahawks to 20 points and 297 total yards, but let Drew Lock march 92 yards and throw a game-winning, 29-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

“Obviously, I would take it all back,” Patricia said of the defensive call, which included single man coverage on the outside. “Went to another call to try to give help other places. Obviously wish I hadn’t.”

The Eagles’ schedule softens, finishing at home against the Giants and Cardinals, and at the Giants. The NFC East and the No. 2 seed are very much attainable. If both the Eagles and Cowboys win out, Philadelphia is in strong position based on the fifth tiebreaker, strength of victory.

First, though, Patricia has to fix a leaky defense.

“The NFL is about production, and we have to produce,” he said. “We understand that. When you’re in it for a long time, which somehow, I’m now the old guy. I don’t know how that happened, but it happened quick. You get caught up in the rest of it. You’re trying to produce and win. We’re all trying to do that.”

SAN FRANCISCO SHOWDOWN

49ers-Ravens battle of top teams

The Ravens and 49ers are trying to not put any extra pressure on their showdown Monday night in Santa Clara.

“Super Bowl is in February. We’re in December right now,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said.

The game very well could be a Super Bowl preview, with both teams at 11-3 and ranked No. 1 in their conferences. It will be just the third December game since 1970 featuring the teams with the best record in each conference, joining Seahawks over Colts in Week 16 of 2005, and Broncos over Cowboys in Week 14 of 1977.

Advertisement

Monday’s game is a classic case of good on good: The 49ers have the No. 3 scoring offense and No. 2 scoring defense, while the Ravens are No. 4 and No. 1. For just the second time this year (Week 2 against the Bengals) the Ravens are underdogs.

“We feel like we match up well against anybody, basically,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be hard to outmatch us — I don’t care who you are. So, we like our matchups, I’m sure they like [theirs], and we’re going to play on Monday night.”

Monday's matchup between Lamar Jackson and the 49ers could be a February preview. Nick Wass/FR67404 AP via AP

Not only is NFL supremacy at stake, but the game may settle the MVP race. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy enters with the fourth-best passer rating (119.0) since 2002. Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL with 1,801 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns. And Jackson has been dynamic as ever, with 221 passing yards per game, 55 rushing yards, and 22 total touchdowns as the leader of the AFC’s top team.

MOTOR CITY MADNESS

Lions look to break drought

The 10-4 Lions have to win just one of their final three games to clinch the NFC North. Their first opportunity comes Sunday in Minnesota, before they finish at Dallas and home against the Vikings.

Winning a division title isn’t such a big deal in New England, not with the Patriots winning 17 in a 19-year span with Tom Brady, including 11 straight (2009-19). But in Detroit, it may be cause for a parade down Woodward Avenue.

The Lions and Browns are the only teams not to have a division title since the NFL expanded to its 32-team, eight-division format in 2002. In those 21 seasons, the Lions have only finished as high as second in the NFC North five times.

Dan Campbell (left) is looking to become the first Lions head coach to win a playoff game since Wayne Fontes (right) in 1992. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Their last division title came in 1993, when their coach was Wayne Fontes, their quarterback was Rodney Peete, and they played in the now-defunct NFC Central. In 93 years of existence, the Lions have won only eight division titles, and only three (1983, 1991, 1993) in the Super Bowl era.

“I think I’ve said this before, but we don’t carry the weight of the last 30 years here,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “I understand how special it’ll be for the city. Absolutely, we understand that, and how long the fans have waited and all that, we certainly understand that. But I think we have to focus on what we can control, and that’s this week right now.”

The Lions may not be the only team to win a rare division title this year. The 10-4 Dolphins need one win and a loss by the 8-6 Bills to clinch their second AFC East title since the realignment (2008). Of course, the Dolphins have a tough schedule the next two weeks, hosting Dallas and visiting Baltimore, while the Bills play cupcakes (at Chargers, vs. Patriots). One Dolphins loss and two Bills wins would set up a winner-take-all showdown Week 18 in Miami.

The 8-6 Jaguars are locked in a three-way tie for the AFC South, but if they emerge on top, it would mark just their third division title since 2002 (2017, 2022).

The 9-5 Browns are probably not going to overtake the Ravens for the AFC North, but this could be the third time in 22 years they finish as high as second place.

ETC.

Taylor not a good sign

When it comes to the Chiefs’ struggles, most of the blame gets put on the wide receivers, with their penchant for drops and lining up offsides.

But right tackle Jawaan Taylor has been a disaster. Signed from Jacksonville to a four-year, $80 million deal last offseason with two years and $40 million fully guaranteed, Taylor is ranked 82nd out of 90 offensive tackles by Pro Football Focus, and is the lowest-graded run blocker.

Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor leads the NFL with 18 flags this season. Peter Aiken/Associated Press

Most astonishing is Taylor’s penchant for drawing yellow flags. He leads the NFL this year by a wide margin with 18 penalties in 14 games, the only player in the league averaging more than one per game. The player with the second-most penalties is his teammate, defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, with 15. Third is Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith with 12.

Taylor leads the NFL with 11 pre-snap penalties — eight false starts and three illegal formations. On the infamous play two weeks ago in which Kadarius Toney lined up offside, Taylor was nearly 2 yards off the line of scrimmage, a sign of how much he has to cheat to be able to block defenders. Taylor also has six holding penalties and a face mask, and allowed five sacks.

Extra points

It’s tough to overstate how clutch that 92-yard touchdown drive was by Seahawks QB Drew Lock at the end of last Monday’s win over the Eagles. According to Next Gen Stats, the Seahawk had just a 21 percent chance of making the playoffs before that drive. Those odds rose to 43 percent after Lock hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard touchdown in the final minute, and to 49 percent after the Seahawks won to improve to 7-7. The Seahawks enter this weekend as the No. 8 seed, but finish with winnable games against the Titans, Steelers, and Cardinals … Welcome to the future of NFL broadcasts. Saturday’s Chargers-Bills game is the first regular-season game exclusively broadcast on NBC’s Peacock platform, but the fourth quarter was to be presented without commercials. Instead, the broadcast was set to feature “content takeovers” integrated into the presentation, resulting in an extra 12 minutes of game presentation, per NBC … Pro Bowl fan voting ends on Christmas, and the Patriots only have two players in the mix. Rookie Bryce Baringer ranks second among all punters, and Matthew Slater is 10th among special teamers … David Andrews is reliable as ever in his ninth season as the Patriots’ center. He is the only Patriot on either side of the ball to have played every snap this season (883), and has only been called for one penalty, a holding call that was declined … The Patriots have scored 186 points (13.3 per game), making them the eighth-lowest scoring team in the modern NFL (since 2002) and the lowest through 15 weeks since the 2011 Rams (11.9). The 2006 Raiders set the mark for futility (11.1). … The Patriots and Packers are the only teams not to have won a Player of the Week award this year, though Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez won Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. The Packers have won nothing … It’s Week 16, and the following quarterbacks won’t be playing because of injury: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, C.J. Stroud, Daniel Jones, and Anthony Richardson. What a bummer … One more Chiefs win and they win the AFC West for the eighth straight year. The Patriots hold the record with 11 (2009-19) … The NFL Players Association has made a big stink about slit film artificial turf, and it seems that teams are finally doing something about it. Only three teams still use slit film. The Vikings announced this past week they will be swapping out their turf in February, and the Colts will replace theirs in March, which will leave the Bengals as the only ones still using the surface. The Lions, Giants, and Jets recently replaced their slit film … After the Saints failed late in Thursday’s loss, NFL teams are 1 for 31 (3.2 percent) on onside kicks this year. A play that traditionally was successful in the 15-20 percent range, and adds excitement to the end of games, has unintentionally been rendered impossible by kickoff rules made for player safety. NFL owners have resisted giving teams a fourth and 15 (or 20) alternative to the onside kick, but it may be the only solution to revive a dead play.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | December 22, 2023 Share WATCH: Friday's episode. Stories include: Is there a path for Belichick to stay in Foxborough? The Celtics need to change if they want to win banner 18.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.