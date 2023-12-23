Messuri family, and it’s love of hockey, was on full display at Arlington boys’ win over BC High

The elder Anthony Messuri brought his namesake to learn-to-skate programs and tied a scarf around his neck to help him balance rather than utilizing a chair or a milk crate.

John Messuri didn’t want his son, Anthony, playing hockey and joining the “madness.” John’s father, also named Anthony, had other ideas.

John, the youngest of four brothers, followed in the footsteps of his father, a 1954 Cambridge High and Latin School graduate (and a member of the Rindge & Latin Hall of Fame) who starred on the ice, affectionately nicknamed The Breakaway King.

Anthony the elder built a backyard rink for his sons in Arlington. His infatuation with the game fostered an appreciation that presided over generations.

Three generations of the Messuris were at the Edward T. Barry Rink on the UMass Boston campus Saturday afternoon: John behind the bench for the Arlington boys’ varsity against BC High, his son JP, a freshman centering the first line for the Spy Ponders, and 87-year-old Anthony and his namesake — now playing for Northeastern — watching from the stands.

JP, the first Arlington player to don No. 93 since his brother, scored a power-play goal, but it was sophomore Evan Jones who struck for the winner with 1:47 left to lift the 17th-ranked Spy Ponders to a 4-3 victory over the No. 10 Eagles.

“Growing up, watching the team, watching practice and now being there and playing, it’s different,” said JP Messuri. “It’s just fun.”

JP Messuri connected in the first period, on the power play, for Arlington against BC High. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Quinlan McNulty-Lu and Brian Patterson also tallied for Arlington (4-0). On the winner, Jones released a wrist shot from the point that found its way through traffic.

Jones anchors the blue line with an active stick and impressive skating. His father, Scott, is an assistant coach.

“We’ve been coming to these games ever since I can remember,” said Evan. “It’s a dream just to put on the jersey and wear the ‘A’. It’s an honor.”

The loss was BC High’s third straight following setbacks to Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) and Notre Dame Fairfield (Conn.), but coach John Flaherty liked his team’s response after trailing, 3-1, with Colin Murphy, Chris Brennick, and Brayden Robinson scoring goals.

“We fought back, we showed some resiliency,” Flaherty said. “Then, we just don’t take care of the puck in the last two minutes of the game. With experience will come those opportunities to get better and that’s all we’re looking to do, get better.”

John Messuri was first smitten with high school hockey in 1973 when he watched his oldest brother, Tony, play at the Garden.

“I can still sit in the South Boston vs. Arlington game and watch the whole game in my mind from 1973,” he said. “I can watch Arlington beat Matignon, 9-3, in 1976, I can see Brian O’Connor getting five goals in that game playing on Tony’s line with Brian Burns. I just love high school hockey.”

A two-year captain at Princeton (1987-89), John Messuri holds the university record for career points (178). Messuri sported a maroon lace on his skate in college as a testament to his hometown team.

He played for the legendary Ed Burns, who presided over the program for 50 years, amassing a 695-167-62 record.

After a 15-year run at Winchester (1995-2010), Messuri was hired at his alma mater, leading the Spy Ponders to Super Eight championships in 2017 and 2020.

“A lot of the structure is from Ed, a lot of getting kids to play like they are 6-foot-7 is from [my father],” he said. “He used to tell me, ‘There’s one puck on the ice, go get it. I don’t care how big the other kid is, you go get that puck and come out of the corner with it.’”

John has raised his sons in a similar fashion.

“Playing for a coach like my dad, it was an honor and a privilege to play for such a program,” said the younger Anthony.

“I would never trade the two Super Eights with Anthony for anything,” said John. “I don’t care what else he could do in hockey, if he could make it to the NHL, it wouldn’t match those two Super Eights.”

Anthony the elder, with his wife Annette, cheers on his son and grandsons, still advising John on the Spy Ponders.

“It’s unbelievable to me, it really is,” said the elder Anthony. “Watching him play at Princeton and then seeing these guys. I live at the rink.”

BC High celebrates an early goal against Arlington at UMass Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.