Mom gives Celtics’ bench player Drew Peterson a big assist

“It’s been a crazy week,” said Peterson, who made his Celtics debut Saturday and scored 3 points in the 145-108 win over the Clippers. “I’ve barely had time to sit down going from place to place, but, good problem to have.”

But there would still be some logistical issues.

LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson was on a road trip with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce recently when his agent called and said the Celtics wanted to sign him to a two-way contract. The timing actually was not bad, because his team was in Chicago at the time, and it’s quite a bit easier to get to Boston from there than South Dakota.

Peterson flew to Boston last Thursday and attended the Celtics’ game against the Cavaliers. He was then assigned to the Maine Celtics, who had a pair of home games last weekend, before traveling with the team to the G League Showcase in Orlando. Now, he is back with the Celtics in Los Angeles.

There was obviously no time to get back to Sioux Falls to retrieve his other belongings, so his mother Stacey helped take care of that. She flew from her family’s home near Chicago to Sioux Falls, loaded a rental car with as many of her son’s things as she could fit, and then made the nearly eight-hour drive back to Chicago.

Finally, she flew some of his clothes down to Orlando, where she watched him play in the Showcase.

“So she had a busy few days, too,” Peterson said, smiling. “…It’s been a work in progress for everyone involved and I’ve appreciated all the help from the staff and my family, so it’s been awesome.”

Peterson averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line for the Skyhawks. He was signed by the Celtics after the team waived Nathan Knight.

“I think where I fit in is just my IQ, my shooting and just being able to do a little bit of everything out there,” he said. “Make strides, adding weight and being able to really physically battle out there is a big thing for me.”

Porzingis out because ankle sprain

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis missed the game against the Clippers because of a left ankle sprain he suffered in the third quarter of Boston’s win against the Kings on Wednesday. Porzingis was walking around before the game without any signs of a limp.

Forward Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, returned after missing the Sacramento game because of a sprained ankle. The Celtics were also without center Luke Kornet (adductor) and guard Svi Mykhailiuk (heel).

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed his second consecutive game because of a hip contusion.

Block party for White

Celtics guard Derrick White registered three blocks for the fourth game in a row. The 6-foot-4 guard is now averaging 1.2 per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

“You’re starting to see some of what he can do as far as being a well-rounded basketball player,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “And he’s just a guy that impacts the game on both ends of the floor, and he’s much-appreciated by us and people are starting to realize how good he really is.

