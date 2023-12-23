Ragged-looking Bruins get overrun by Wild in last two periods, drop fourth straight

Though the Bruins (19-7-6) looked better than they had in Winnipeg 24 hours earlier, their performance was still not up to the standard the club had set through most of the first third of the season.

That’s about all the Bruins can be counted on lately as their swoon continued Saturday night with a 3-2 loss to the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

The result was a fourth straight loss as they start for a three-day holiday break.

Boston bolted out of the gates with its best period in a week. The team was hard on pucks and bodies, evidently eager to put the memory of its wicked Winnipeg performance in the rear-view mirror.

Morgan Geekie had the first real chance of the game, sent in on a breakaway by Trent Frederic. Geekie deked left and right before settling on a forehander that Marc-Andre Fleury snagged with a flash of his mitt.

Kirill Kaprizov, who had scored overtime winners in Minnesota’s last two games (including in Boston Tuesday), had a hand in the first goal of the game.

That’s because Kaprizov got both his hands on Hampus Lindholm and held the Boston defenseman, giving the visitors a power play.

The Bruins made the Wild pay right away.

After collecting a Brad Marchand pass, Charlie McAvoy played catch with David Pastrnak and the end result was a vintage, vicious one-timer that Fleury never saw.

Jakub Lauko and Brandon Duhaime dropped the gloves for a heavyweight battle off the ensuing faceoff.

Lauko’s enthusiasm pleased Jim Montgomery as the Bruins coach was caught chuckling as the combatants headed to the penalty box.

The Bruins nearly doubled their lead when Jake DeBrusk fired a cross-slot pass to a charging Marchand, who just missed the net as he was hooked by Pat Maroon.

The Wild survived the penalty kill, with a Charlie Coyle-to-Frederic one-timer (gloved by Fleury) the only real chance.

The Bruins had another chance when Minnesota’s Dakota Mermis accidentally wiped out teammate Vinni Lettieri. Boston could not capitalize on the friendly fire, however, as Geekie couldn’t connect with James van Riemsdyk in front, and Fleury pounced on the loose puck.

Marchand’s roughing penalty with 14.2 seconds left spoiled a near-perfect first 20 minutes.

Though the Bruins started the period by killing off the 1:45 of their captain’s penalty, it seemed the momentum had shifted and the Wild were tilting the ice.

Minnesota went back on the man advantage when Ian Mitchell took down Marcus Foligno in front of the net at the end of a long shift dominated by the home team.

It took just seconds for the Wild to tie it.

Ex-Boston College star Matt Boldy bombed a one-timer from the left dot, and as the rebound pinballed around the crease, Joel Eriksson Ek pumped it past Linus Ullmark.

It got a little run and gun after Eriksson Ek’s goal with a bad Boston line change leading to a breakaway for Lettieri (denied by Ullmark) and a subsequent breakaway for Geekie on the other way (shouldered away by Fleury).

Moments later, Alex Goligoski found Kaprizov steaming down the slot unmarked, and the Russian blasted it home for a 2-1 lead.

Lindholm went off for holding but the Wild couldn’t increase their lead, thanks in large part to Mason Lohrei, who blocked a Boldy one-timer.

While the Wild built momentum, the Bruins had fallen back into some old habits, unable to connect on passes and generate offensive chances. Boston had just 12 shots through two periods, half of what Minnesota landed.

