Even the best teams need an upgrade: What eight NBA contenders need to improve

What we’ve learned over the first part of the season is there are no flawless teams. Every club has an issue, needs another piece to improve its chances at a title or even playoff berth.

Every team, even the elite ones such as the Celtics, has needs that could foster championship runs in the spring.

NBA teams are just like the rest of us folks at this time of year. They have lists of things they would love to see under the tree as the season approaches the halfway point.

Let’s go over every contender’s wish list, what they hope to obtain before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. There could be some intriguing players on the market, such as Chicago’s Zach LaVine, who has watched his team flourish while he’s sidelined with a foot injury. The Raptors have to decide what to do with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, potential free agents this summer seeking lucrative contract extensions.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Cavaliers have been slipping and are besieged by injuries. Point guard Darius Garland and center Evan Mobley are out for several weeks. Meanwhile, speculation is increasing about the future of former All-Star Donovan Mitchell, signed through the 2024-25 season with a $37 million option he will certainly reject for 2025-26. The Cavaliers don’t want to lose Mitchell for nothing, but have to determine whether he’s the franchise cornerstone they’ve been seeking.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers might look at moving on from Donovan Mitchell if they continue their recent slide. Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Here’s a look at some of the league’s contenders and what they wish to add to their roster.

▪ Milwaukee Bucks — The Bucks are slowly improving defensively but they desperately could use another athletic wing to join Giannis Antetokounmpo for a formidable defensive tandem. The Bucks are an aging team with Jae Crowder, who has missed most of this season with an adductor injury, serving as their main defender of wings. They also have given rookie Andre Jackson Jr. increased minutes, but the Bucks could use another forward who can spread the floor with his shooting. There are nights when the Bucks are look like a title contender and others when their age shows.

Advertisement

▪ Philadelphia 76ers — The 76ers cleaned up from the James Harden trade in getting three players (Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, and Marcus Morris Sr.) who are in their rotation. Philadelphia could use another frontcourt player to join Joel Embiid and help with rebounding, as well as an upgrade at backup point guard to relieve Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers don’t have any glaring weaknesses, but the question is whether players such as Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton can maintain their level of play throughout the season. Still, the 76ers could use one more primary piece.

Atlanta's Saddiq Bey could be the type of offensive spark off the bench the Celtics need. John Bazemore/Associated Press

▪ Boston Celtics — What the Celtics need is another bucket-getter off the bench, a primary scorer who can relieve Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and boost one of the worst scoring benches in the league. It’s not that the players on the Celtics’ bench can’t score, they just don’t shoot enough. When Payton Pritchard is struggling, Sam Hauser is the lone reserve who can consistently score. There will be shooters on the market, such as Atlanta’s Saddiq Bey and Denver’s Justin Holiday (brother of Jrue). President of basketball operations Brad Stevens is definitely seeking bench upgrades. A key date to watch is Jan. 10, when players who signed nonguaranteed contracts in the offseason will have those deals guaranteed. The Celtics have two players (Luke Kornet and Lamar Stevens) on nonguaranteed deals; Dalano Banton and Svi Mykhailiuk are partially guaranteed.

Advertisement

▪ New York Knicks — With Mitchell Robinson likely out for the season after ankle surgery, the Knicks need a big man. Isaiah Hartenstein has been a quality addition, but New York still lacks another major player to help them make a serious playoff run. The Knicks have the expiring contract of Evan Fournier to offer. He has played just one game this season and his signing has been a disaster.

▪ Los Angeles Lakers — The Lakers can defend, but they can’t score, and it’s been an issue for years. They signed former Heat guard Gabe Vincent in the offseason to address their lack of shooting, but he’s just returning from a knee injury that cost him nearly two months. The Lakers need another player who can get buckets, who can take the pressure off LeBron James and Anthony Davis from having to be great every night to win. D’Angelo Russell has struggled in December and the Lakers may not be able to rely on the mercurial point guard long term.

Lakers roasted for hanging in-season tournament banner Share WATCH: Which banners count and which ones are just for show? Reporter Dan Shaughnessy and columnist Kevin Paul Dupont weigh in.

▪ Golden State Warriors — Having won three games in a row, including that thrilling overtime win over the Celtics, the Warriors need one more piece to become a legitimate title contender — and it’s not Draymond Green. Coach Steve Kerr has relied on rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, but the club could use another productive big man in the paint who can score and rebound. Kevon Looney is strictly a defender and rebounder. Green cannot be relied upon until he proves he can control his emotions.

Advertisement

▪ Phoenix Suns — Things haven’t gone as well as expected for the Suns because they can’t stay healthy. Shooting guard Bradley Beal, who has been felled with back and ankle injuries, played in just six of the team’s first 27 games. The Suns need more bench relief because management has to assume one of their Big Three (Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker) will be out on a particular night. The bench has been better than expected but it needs more help because the Suns are a .500 team in a competitive Western Conference.

▪ Minnesota Timberwolves — One thing may separate the Timberwolves from being a title contender and that’s a productive backup shooting guard. The Timberwolves have the league’s best defense and enough first-unit scoring with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but they would be even more effective with another bench scorer. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference in points per game, so that could be an issue as the playoffs progress.

STOPPING POINT

Kingdom needs some defending

The Kings, who allowed 144 points Wednesday in a loss to the Celtics, are 21st in the NBA in points allowed, while coach Mike Brown is imploring his players to take more pride on defense. He said he sensed the Celtics saw vulnerability when they continued to gash the Kings in the paint and Brown kept calling timeouts.

Advertisement

The Kings coach screamed at his players to be more invested.

“I’ve been on a lot of good teams and I kind of went after them [Wednesday],” he said. “But sooner or later it has to come from within. They have to hold each other accountable for our play.

“I thought things got way too easy for Boston and, sooner or later, somebody’s got to get tired and say something. They played harder than us. They played more physical than us. It’s obvious, you can see they just cranked it up and I started complaining to officials and we all started complaining to officials. They smelled blood and they cranked it up higher and that probably had something to do with it.”

Brown said a young LeBron James provided a perfect example of accountability when he coached the all-time great a decade ago.

“Sooner or later, it has to matter to the players,” Brown said. “I’ll never forget, people talk about LeBron’s greatness, my first year in Cleveland [2005-06], we were a [pick-and-roll show] team. We worked on it all summer and all of training camp. It was eight games in and we were at home and we were getting killed on the pick-and-roll.

“We called a timeout and asked the guys what you want to do. Before I can get a word out, LeBron is a young player and he stepped to the huddle and he goes, excuse my French but, [expletive] that, we’re a [expletive] show team and we worked on it all training camp and you do this, and you do this. And let’s [expletive] go. And I just stepped out the huddle. And from there you look at our defensive rating the rest of the season.”

Brown said it’s on the players to become defensive leaders and consistently hold teammates accountable. He’s waiting for some of his veteran players to become more defensively focused.

“Sooner or later, all the great teams, whether it’s Draymond [Green] or Andre [Iguodala], even Tim [Duncan] or Avery Johnson, every great team it comes from within, especially when you’re facing adversity,” Brown said. “We’ve got to keep hitting adversity and we’ve got to keep having it come from within and finding a way to dig ourselves out of a hole by holding ourselves accountable.

“You’ve got to go through this sometimes. [Our issues] usually start with us complaining to the referees and the other team senses that and tightens that wrench.”

Mike Brown once tried to recruit Jrue Holiday to play for the Nigerian national team. Randall Benton/Associated Press

Brown gushed about the talents of Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, who was a member of Team USA in 2021 but had another offer.

“I don’t know him really well,” Brown said. “When I coached the Nigerian national team, you can have one exception. And I was trying to get him to be the exemption. It didn’t obviously work out, but you talk about a quality human being. Great family man, great person. What an example of the NBA. On the floor, off the floor, you name it, he’s just a Class-A person.”

Holiday is one of the league’s most admired players because of his skill set and ability to defend different positions.

“And then on top of that, how do you want it offensively [from him]?” Brown said. “He can score at all three levels. He can play the one, he can play the two. He can play pick-and-roll, he can come off pin downs, he can play the DHO [dribble handoff] game, he can post up. Defensively, he’s one of the best on-ball defenders that I’ve seen. In the mold of a Joe Dumars type from back in the day.

“He’s just a remarkable talent to pick up for those guys and it seems like he’s been around forever and doesn’t seem like he’s going away any time soon.”

ETC.

Looking for Finals touches

Adam Silver is considering how to paint the courts for the NBA Finals. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While commissioner Adam Silver said he loved the colorful courts for the In-Season Tournament, he wasn’t so fast to endorse the return of the NBA Finals logo to the floor. One of the most distinctive aspects of watching the 2008 Finals was the large Larry O’Brien Trophy logo in the midcourt of the Staples Center and TD Garden.

“We’ve played around a bit with that Finals logo over the years, and we’re, in fact, right now taking a look at this whole family of logos in the league,” Silver said. “I think what the learning from these In-Season Tournament courts is, we kind of have a little bit more fun with the courts. Also, what I’ve heard from fans often is that particularly if they are not at home, if they are in a sports bar or somewhere, they see the colorful court, it signifies there’s something different going on.

“What surprised me a little bit, I was talking to some of the players yesterday on both teams, and they were saying they appreciated that the different color courts signify that the game was special. I would say when we were coming up with a concept, we thought of it more as from a media standpoint, not that guys would be like, ‘Oh, these games are special.’

“It may not be just the Finals logo. But for the Finals, we could have a special Finals court, again, not just with the trophy in the center, but a little bit more colorful.

“I think these are areas where, as my colleague Joe Dumars always says, as long as you keep the game clean, then it gives me a little bit more license to do some fun things around the game. I think doing some things with the court and with the Finals court may be an example of that.”

Layups

Once again, Ben Simmons is watching NBA games instead of playing in them. Sarah Stier/Getty

The Lakers are taking considerable criticism for hanging their In-Season Tournament championship banner in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena. The smaller banner is not has high as the team’s 17 championship banners but it is present among the franchise’s retired numbers and other honors. The question is whether the Clippers, who under Doc Rivers several years ago, covered those banners with posters of their current players, will cover the In-Season Tournament banners. The world will find out Saturday when the Clippers host the Celtics in their first home game since the unveiling of the Lakers banner. Of course, this is the final season for the Clippers at Crypto.com. They will move into their own arena, The Intuit Dome near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season. The irony is the Clippers’ new arena is a couple of football fields from the Inglewood Forum, where the Lakers won many of their championships . . . The Warriors expect Draymond Green to be out for at least two more weeks as he undergoes counseling after his latest on-court incident earlier this month. Coach Steve Kerr said he has spoken with Green and the forward has spent time at the team’s practice facility, but there has been no specific date for a return. Meanwhile, the Warriors are finding out a lot more about rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who made a sizable impact in the win over the Celtics. Jackson-Davis, who starred at Indiana, fell to the second round because he was considered undersized for a center, but he is showing enough athleticism to defend the rim and take on bigger players . . . The Nets said forward Ben Simmons is making progress after receiving an epidural in his back and the club will offer another update in a few weeks. Simmons said this summer he was healthy and ready to make a major impact after two unproductive years. He got off to a promising start before sustaining yet another back injury. Simmons is scheduled to earn $37 million this season and $40 million in 2024-25 to complete the five-year, $177 million contract extension he signed with the 76ers. If Simmons does not return to form, his expiring contract could be an interesting trade chip next season. Simmons has played in 48 games since that Game 7 loss to the Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | December 22, 2023 Share WATCH: Friday's episode. Stories include: Is there a path for Belichick to stay in Foxborough? The Celtics need to change if they want to win banner 18.





Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.