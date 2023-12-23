Tight end Hunter Henry and safety Jabrill Peppers too hurt to play for Patriots on Christmas Eve

Henry, who has a team-high 42 receptions, hasn’t missed a game since he arrived in New England prior to the start of the 2021 season. After suffering through several health issues when he was with the Chargers, the fact that he’s been able to consistently be on the field and contribute has been a huge point of pride for the 29-year-old veteran.

FOXBOROUGH — Two of the most durable players on the Patriots’ roster will miss Sunday’s road game against the Broncos, as tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) are among those who have been downgraded to out for the Christmas Eve contest.

“I just want to be out there and be available,” he said recently. “That’s the biggest thing I want every week. It’s definitely a blessing [that] I’ve been able to do that.”

Without Henry, it will thrust fellow tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Mike Gesicki into the spotlight. Brown provides more of a physical aspect — he’s also worked at fullback, and hasn’t been afraid to bully opposing defenders in the run game. Meanwhile, Gesicki should have more of an opportunity in the passing game.

As for Peppers, he’s been a rock at safety this season for New England, having played in all 14 games this season. He’s played at least 90 percent of the defensive snaps in 12 of those 14 games. But with the 28-year-old set to miss his first game of the season, the Patriots may lean more on a group of defenders that includes veteran Adrian Phillips and rookie Marte Mapu.

The 31-year-old Phillips, who has shifted from being a defensive stalwart (he played 62 percent of the defensive snaps last season) to a special teams presence (he’s fourth on the team in special teams snaps this season), could return to a more prominent role at safety against the Broncos.

Regardless of where he lines up, Bill Belichick praised Phillips on Friday for his approach and attitude during a difficult season.

“Very professional,” Belichick said. “He does whatever we ask him to do, ready to go. Stepped in, played well when he’s had the opportunity. Same thing, we have a lot of depth at [safety]. But, he’s done a good job for us in the kicking game. He did a really good job when Cody [Davis] was out. He was a personal protector for the punt team that first third of the season. So, a guy you can really count on. He just does everything he has to do.”

Others who have also been downgraded to out are wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and offensive tackle Conor McDermott (concussion).

Must-see TV

One of the more intriguing subplots regarding whether the Patriots decide to bring back Belichick involves the possibility of them being eligible to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” next summer.

A team is ineligible to appear on the show if it has made the playoffs in the previous two seasons, has hosted the show in the previous 10 years, or has a first-year head coach. With New England without a playoff berth for a second straight year, and not having hosted the show in the last decade, the only remaining hurdle would involve the coaching staff.

If the Patriots did decide to change coaches, it would remove them from the mix. But if they did bring back Belichick, the Patriots could be compelled to take part in one of sports’ most notable unscripted reality shows.

The dates for past announcements regarding the team involved in the training camp shows (as opposed to the in-season edition) have varied wildly over the last decade, coming anywhere between March and the middle of June.

One more note that was passed along to me from an NFL spokesman: “Such eligibility only applies if no team volunteers. To note, a team has volunteered over half the years the show has been on the air.”

So if another team that meets the criteria volunteers to be a part of the show, that could alter things when it comes to the Patriots’ potential participation.

Belichick has been a longtime fan of NFL Films, having cooperated with them on numerous projects, including the 2009 “A Football Life” that focused on his and the team that season.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.