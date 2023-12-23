Trevor Lawrence clears concussion protocol, in line to start for playoff-hopeful Jaguars

In his three-year career, Lawrence has been questionable to play several times but found a way to avoid missing a start for the first time. He played through a sprained toe last year, a sprained knee in October, and a high ankle sprain the past few weeks.

Lawrence is expected to start Sunday against the Buccaneers, a huge boost for the Jaguars as they try to end a three-game losing streak and stay atop the AFC South. He practiced Friday for the first time all week and was later cleared by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will travel with the team to Tampa Bay.

Jacksonville already is without left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and receivers Christian Kirk (groin) and Zay Jones (knee/hamstring). Playing without Lawrence would have been an entirely different obstacle to overcome for a franchise trying to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99.

Despite the skid, the Jaguars remain in control of their playoff destiny because of divisional tiebreakers against Houston and Indianapolis. A loss, though, likely would drop Jacksonville out of first place for the first time since Week 3.

Chiefs down three

The Chiefs will be missing three major contributors on offense because of injuries, and the Raiders expect to have running back Josh Jacobs back on the field, when the AFC West rivals meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

The Chiefs ruled out embattled wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip), along with third-down back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), who will miss his third consecutive game.

Kansas City put Skyy Moore (knee) on injured reserve during the week, so the loss of Toney further depletes a receiver corps that has struggled all season. Toney in particular has had a rough year — among his many drops have been two that were picked off, and his offsides penalty negated a go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes of a loss to the Bills.

The Chiefs did get some positive injury news in that running back Isiah Pacheco practiced fully this week and will return from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the past two games.

On the opposite sideline, Jacobs (quad) is listed as questionable that caused the star running back to miss the Raiders’ previous game against the Chargers. The only player that Las Vegas has ruled out is tight end Michael Mayer (toe).

Colts’ Pittman out

Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts’ top wide receiver, was ruled out for Sunday against the Falcons because of a recurrence of concussion symptoms, according to a league report. He had cleared the concussion protocol Friday.

Pittman was injured in Week 15 on a hit delivered by the Steelers’ Damontae Kazee in the Colts’ win. Kazee was suspended by the league through the remainder of the regular season.

Bears extend kicker

Bears kicker Cairo Santos signed a four-year contract extension that runs through 2027.

The Brazilian-born 32-year-old is 27 for 29 on field goals and 24 for 26 on extra points this season. He is 6 for 6 on field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards.