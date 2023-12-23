With a move up in weight class, Milton’s Mason Pellegri takes down competition at Bossi Holiday tournament

“I think it was great,” said Bossi. “They’re not afraid of competition. A lot of schools don’t like to compete, so they kind of hide. Milton tested the waters, they came up here, and they won. That’s what it’s all about.”

At the tournament named for a 1953 Milton High graduate, Pellegri (215 pounds) became the first from the school to win a title at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday tournament. The school did not have a wrestling program when Bossi was enrolled.

LOWELL — Mason Pellegri came in at a weight class more than 30 pounds heavier than a year ago, faced a gauntlet of top wrestlers, and dominated.

It was a tough pool at 215 with top-seeded Matt Harrold (Haverhill), a New England runner-up as a freshman last year; Hampden East senior Jerameel Vazquez, who took third place in New England last year; and defending All-State champion, Gloucester senior Jayden Toppan.

Pellegri, who weighed in around 202 pounds, pinned Harrold in the semifinal, and earned a 5-3 decision over Vazquez in the championship.

“I was just excited,” Pellegri said. “Your normal match, don’t get to wrestle too many kids that are highly ranked, and three of them were at this tournament. Super excited to get to go up and compete.”

It was just starting to sink in for Pellegri as he took to the podium, but his bump in weight class has him feeling healthy and clearly is paying off.

After losing a decision to Central Catholic’s Nate Blanchette at 182 in last year’s finals, Pellegri got to take to the top step.

“Strength has never been an issue with Mason, he’s strong enough to wrestle at any weight class,” said Milton coach Ted Carroll. “We both figured, the 215 weight class, he’s such a high-skilled wrestler that he’d be able to use his strength and skill.

“So far, it’s worked great this year.”

▪ Newtown (215.5 points) won the team title, and Haverhill (210.5) took second place for the second year in a row.

Senior Brent Nicolosi was the lone Hillie champion, winning at 165 after taking 160 last year.

Helping Haverhill to be the top-scoring Massachusetts team was freshman Aiden Morris (106), who joined cousin Mike Morris (junior, 113) and brother Shea (sophomore, 138). All three placed, with Shea taking second.

“”It’s incredible,” said coach Tim Lawlor, who has known them since they were 3 years old. “They’ve been working their whole lives. They were born wrestlers.”

Junior Cale Wood also placed for the Hillies.

▪ Shawsheen junior Sid Tildsley (138) and sophomore James Tildsley (144) now have the most combined championships for brothers at the tournament, each winning three in a row.

“I’ve been here since I was seven, up in the top booth,” Sid said. “I always wanted to be down here. To do it with my brother three times is something I never imagined I could do, so that’s really great.”

Added James: “We want more. We want the four and the five. That’s what we’re looking for.”





Shawsheen's James (left) and Sid Tildsley (right) became the first brothers to win three Bossi titles. The duo shared the moment with, from left, their father, Brian, coach Doug Pratt, and assistant coach Nick Gamble. AJ TRAUB





