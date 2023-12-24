Christmas Eve fire in Roxbury displaces one resident

In a “quick, aggressive attack” firefighters knocked down the blaze and contained it to the building’s second floor, according to a Tweet from the Boston Fire Department.

Initial reports of the fire at 20 Rockville Park reached dispatchers at 7:11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

A two-alarm fire broke out in a six-family duplex in Roxbury Sunday night, leaving one resident displaced, the Boston Fire Department reported.

By approximately 8:30 p.m., the fire had been brought under control.

No injuries were reported, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

