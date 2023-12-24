Christmas Eve to remain cloudy, with some glimpses of sunshine arriving on Christmas Day

The reason for the brief interruption in our dry pattern was a minor weather system bringing some spotty precipitation. The radar loop from just after 5 a.m. Sunday showed some light areas of drizzle or showers in a few areas. Some of this may have been freezing on contact, especially in the higher elevations and in northern New England.

From Fitchburg to Boston, temperatures were slightly above freezing Christmas Eve morning, but residual moisture on the cold roads could lead to some isolated patches of black ice in the first few hours around sunrise. There was actually a winter weather advisory posted for portions of New Hampshire this morning, but that has shifted to a special weather statement for parts of New Hampshire and Vermont.

There were light showers early Sunday across parts of the Northeast and some freezing drizzle as well. COD Weather

The rest of Christmas Eve day features clouds with temperatures in the lower 40s in the Greater Boston area, fairly typical for the final week of December. There might be an additional shower overnight Sunday night, but temperatures will be above freezing, so I’m not expecting any wintry conditions.

High temperatures on Christmas Eve will reach the lower and middle 40s in southern New England. NOAA

Christmas Day itself will be generally cloudy with a few glimpses of sun and maybe even a little morning fog. An early passing sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out, but don’t bet on it. Here again the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday is even milder with readings getting near or a little above 50 degrees.

Temperatures on Christmas will rise well into the 40s with lots of clouds and some glimpses of sun. Boxing day features readings even milder. NOAA

Temperatures the day after Christmas could top out in the lower 50s. NOAA

There won’t be any major storms for those traveling on Tuesday, however there could be a little bit of snow across the Dakotas and Nebraska and some rain across the Southeast. Locally, partial sunshine is the dominate feature.

No major storms are forecast for the day after Christmas along with a lack of cold air. Tropical Tidbits

The mild trend is going to take us through the rest of the week. A wide look at temperature anomalies later this week shows the Northeast forecast to have the highest temperature difference between averages and actual. This will put us in the 50s again on Thursday before a cooldown to more seasonable readings heading into the new year.

Milder than average conditions continue along the northern tier of the US into the end of the final week of the year. Tropical Tidbits

Since it will be so mild, the next storm system arrives as rain not snow. It doesn’t look like a big storm -- only several hours of rain likely Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Winds will not be a factor.

As of now, quiet weather returns thereafter and should take us into 2024 without any major cold or snow.