Man injured in Dorchester shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Dorchester on Sunday night but is expected to survive, a Boston police spokesman said.
The Christmas Eve shooting was reported at 9:52 p.m. at 10 Ripley Road, Officer Jason Villanueva said. The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood with a playground across the street.
Officers responded to the address for a report of shots fired and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Villanueva said. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.
No arrests were reported. The shooting is under investigation by Boston police, Villanueva said.
