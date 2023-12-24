For these first-time buyers, a new meaning to being home for the holidays

Next to the window stood a frost-white Christmas tree, flush with presents wrapped in matching silver and white. Opposite, a half-dozen silver stockings hung from a home bar. It is the first time she is hosting Christmas in a space that is truly her own.

“At night everything’s lit up,” said Smith, 36, during a recent tour of the condo she moved into in July with her daughter. “It’s amazing.”

From her living room window in Roxbury, Nate Smith can look onto a tapestry of mansard roofs, the winding roads of her neighborhood, and beyond, to the downtown skyline and even the islands in Boston Harbor.

In a region with crushing housing costs, Smith is among a select group that has been able to move into the ownership class, a key step in building wealth, thanks to recent efforts by the state and city governments to help a demographic that historically were on their own: the middle class.

Much of Smith’s arduous journey to home ownership will ring familiar to many who have braved the region’s hostile housing market. But her happy conclusion is a sign that tailored efforts to get buyers over that seemingly insurmountable first hump — an enormous down payment — are bearing fruit, however modest in scale.

Smith works two jobs, at a homeless shelter and a neighborhood health center, and makes what in other parts of the country would be a decent income: around $85,000 a year. Here, it can cover rent and expenses but it’s hardly enough to build a nest egg that could make a difference in Boston’s ultra-pricey housing market. By combining grants from several city programs, Smith cobbled together more than $50,000 in down payment assistance for the $240,000 two-bedroom unit, bringing her out-of-pocket cost to about $3,500, she said.

“I feel really, really good to actually build equity,” Smith said. “I’ve been on my own since I was 20. So just imagine, paying someone else’s mortgage for 16 years, when I could have paid my own and already been damn-near done.”

Since beginning her search in 2020, Smith felt stuck in a cycle of near-misses. She would find a place seemingly within her budget, only to realize the taxes were too high. She would tour properties she loved, only for another buyer to swoop in with a cash payment $100,000 above the asking price. And she would watch, when interest rates rose, as her buying power seemed to shrink in real time.

“It was just overwhelming, and it was always something that was against me,” Smith said.

At one point, she nearly quit looking. But early this year, she heard from her real estate broker about Boston’s ONE+Boston program, which began in 2020 and provides down payment assistance and low, fixed interest rates for first-time homebuyers. She received about $12,000 from that program, plus additional funds from two statewide programs, MassDREAMS and Equity Builder.

In Boston, city officials say they have distributed more than $7.1 million to 233 families and individuals, all new to homeownership, this year through November. Though modest in number, the results were still a record for the fledgling programs. And, 68 percent of the city grants went to buyers who are Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, communities that have long been largely shut out of homeownership.

Across Boston, even among those with six-digit salaries, home ownership still feels like a distant dream.

The median sale price of a single-family home in Boston was around $800,000 for 2023, hitting a peak of more than $900,000 in June, according to the Greater Boston Real Estate Board. The median cost of a condo was $700,000.

For Marnie Ajello, a 39-year-old attorney who grew up in Massachusetts, owning her own place had always been a goal. But she said living in pricey markets in California and New England made doing so seem nearly impossible, even on her income as an attorney who made somewhat more than the average Bostonian last year.

“It felt like it was out of reach, or it was never going to happen, or that I would end up in a little, tiny shoebox that didn’t really make me feel happy,” Ajello said.

But one year and seven offers later, Ajello closed on a Cape Cod-style house in Roslindale this spring for $533,000.

“It’s an actual house,” she said. “And it has a huge yard, which just seems amazing in Boston.”

Marnie Ajello at her new home in Roslindale. She is a first-time homeowner and received down payment assistance from the city of Boston, paving the road to home ownership. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Over the summer, Ajello filled her garden beds with flowers and vegetable plants, adorning the yard with blueberry bushes and a peach tree. She said she plans to add wildflowers next season.

Ajello received $60,000 total in down payment and closing cost assistance, including $35,000 from the City’s First Time Homebuyer program, which provides grants of 5 percent of a home’s purchase price to new buyers. For those who make less than the area median income, grants max out at $50,000; for those earning 101 to 135 percent of the AMI, the cap is $35,000.

“I knew that there was really no other way I could afford a house in Boston,” Ajello said. “Now it really feels like home [in Massachusetts], because I have a home.”

The homeownership programs that supported Ajello and Smith are largely designed to target middle-class Bostonians, who need an edge in the city’s ever-competitive market. So far, around 70 percent of 2023′s grants went to families making 80 to 100 percent of the area median income, with the remaining split among those who earn even less and those who make a little more. The median income currently hovers around $108,000 for a household of one, according to the city.

Mimi Clemens, a 28-year-old civil servant who moved here from North Carolina in February, bought a one-bedroom condo in Allston in August, using grants from the ONE+Boston program and from MassDREAMS, which together covered over $60,000 of the down payment for the $360,000 property and shaved 1 percent off her interest rate. Last year Clemens made around 80 percent of the Boston area median income.

With help from family and a stream of YouTube video tutorials, Clemens painted, wallpapered, added kitchen tiling, and “just really made the place my home,” she said. Her personality shines off the space’s mint green refrigerator, the bathroom walls she painted blue, the floral wallpaper that welcomes guests as they enter — improvements she could never have made in a rented space, Clemens said.

“I’m a pretty colorful person,” she said. “I wanted a pink door. I wanted something bright that I could see, especially during the winters when it’s cold and dreary.”

She summed up how it feels to be a homeowner in one word: “Stability.”

“I’ve been renting for like 10 years,” she said. “That’s a huge deal — just not having to pack up again at the end of the lease.”

Clemens expects to need a larger home if she moves in with a partner or has a child, but in the meantime, she plans to stick around “as long as I can.”

Back in Roxbury, Smith is already planning her next step up the homeownership ladder. She said she plans to give the condo to her daughter, Capri Smith, after the 19-year-old graduates college. From there, she plans to keep looking for her dream house: a single-family detached home, or a duplex where she can rent out one-half.

In the meantime, though, she’s just focused on hosting Christmas this year. The condo will welcome a dozen visitors for a Christmas morning brunch — featuring grits, home fries, French toast, and more — but Smith said she hardly needs an excuse to entertain.

“I’ve literally been doing a lot of hosting because I’m so proud of my apartment,” Smith said. “It feels amazing.”

Nate (left) and Capri Smith, in front of the home bar, decked with stockings like a fireplace mantel, at their Roxbury condo. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff





Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.