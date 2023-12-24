fb-pixelGun-wielding woman shot by police in Norwood expected to survive Skip to main content

Gun-wielding woman shot by police on Friday expected to survive, officials say

The woman was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at herself and at police in a parking lot in Norwood, officials said.

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated December 24, 2023, 23 minutes ago
Norwood Police were involved in a shooting on Morse Street Friday afternoon after a woman allegedly pointed a gun multiple times at officers and herself. According to an update on Sunday, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said the woman is expected to survive her injuries.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A woman shot by police in Norwood on Friday is expected to survive her injuries, according to an update released on social media by Police Chief William G. Brooks III.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was shot in her midsection by Norwood police in the parking lot of a storage business on Morse Street after allegedly pointing a gun multiple times at her head and at officers, Brooks said in a press conference on Friday.

Police reportedly negotiated with the woman for about 45 minutes as she pointed the gun at both herself and at police. Police opened fire when the woman stepped closer toward the officers with the weapon pointed at them, Brooks said.

He said that officers gave her verbal commands to move back.

“They clearly did not want to fire,” Brooks said at the press conference. “They held off firing. It would have been justified if they had fired much earlier than they did, but they very much did not want to fire on her [and] kept trying to de-escalate the situation [and] calm her down.”

The woman was flown to a Boston hospital following the altercation, where she is still receiving treatment, according to the update.

No further information was immediately available.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.


Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

