Gun-wielding woman shot by police on Friday expected to survive, officials say

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was shot in her midsection by Norwood police in the parking lot of a storage business on Morse Street after allegedly pointing a gun multiple times at her head and at officers, Brooks said in a press conference on Friday.

A woman shot by police in Norwood on Friday is expected to survive her injuries, according to an update released on social media by Police Chief William G. Brooks III.

Police reportedly negotiated with the woman for about 45 minutes as she pointed the gun at both herself and at police. Police opened fire when the woman stepped closer toward the officers with the weapon pointed at them, Brooks said.

Advertisement

He said that officers gave her verbal commands to move back.

“They clearly did not want to fire,” Brooks said at the press conference. “They held off firing. It would have been justified if they had fired much earlier than they did, but they very much did not want to fire on her [and] kept trying to de-escalate the situation [and] calm her down.”

The woman was flown to a Boston hospital following the altercation, where she is still receiving treatment, according to the update.

No further information was immediately available.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.