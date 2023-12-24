29-year-old man shot, killed at bar in Lawrence

A man was killed after being shot at a bar in Lawrence early Sunday morning, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
At approximately 12:20 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at Energy Lounge on 459 Broadway in Lawrence.
When police arrived on scene they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was treated by paramedics before being transported by ambulance where he was pronounced dead, according to the DA’s office.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
